ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pak showdown at THIS stadium – Here’s what BCCI is planning

In what could be good tidings for cricket aficionados, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all likely to host the high octane India Vs Pakistan match in the ICC 50-over World Cup scheduled for October-November. This could be the first match between India and Pakistan on Indian soil since 2016.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to host a high-end match at the Ahmedabad stadium in anticipation of a huge gathering of cricket lovers who may travel to India from foreign countries for the fixture, reported IE. The Narendra Modi Stadium, world’s largest cricketing arena, has a seating capacity of 1 lakh spectators.

The World Cup schedule will be announced by the BCCI with a grand launch once the Indian Premier League gets over. As per the report, the 50-over World Cup is likely to begin from October 5, with Bengaluru, Indore, Rajkot, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai and Dharamshala being shortlisted as venues even for practice sessions, reported IE.

It is reported that Pakistan could play most of the matches in Chennai and Bengaluru owing to security reasons. The authority concerned is also considering Kolkata’s Eden Gardens as a venue. As per the report, Bangladesh may play most of their matches in Kolkata and Guwahati that could help cricket fans from the neighbouring country reduce the travel time. The BCCI is said to be planning to finish the matches in southern parts of India before the first week of November as October-November could be the monsoon season.

The Indian team is reported to have requested BCCI to allot matches against South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia to the venues which could be friendly for spinners in order to maximize the so-called home advantage. A source in the BCCI is quoted by IE as saying: “Indian team wanted to have a home advantage so the team management had requested the Board to schedule India’s matches against top teams on slow pitches.”

The BCCI has decided to upgrade stadiums across the country before the 50-over World Cup as it has earmarked funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore. Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, had earlier said that the Board will boost infrastructure with clean seats, easy access and clean toilets being top priorities.