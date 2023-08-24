ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI announces BookMyShow as official ticketing partner – Here’s your ‘how to buy world cup tickets’ guide

An exciting cricket spectacular is now possible thanks to a key announcement made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI has designated BookMyShow, India’s top entertainment destination, as the official Ticketing Platform for this important event in an effort to ensure that spectators may watch the live coverage of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup from the stadium seats.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to begin on September 29 and end on November 19th, promises to be a cricketing extravaganza unlike any other. Cricket fans are in for a treat as a total of 58 matches, including 10 warm-up games, are scheduled to be played at 12 prestigious venues across India.

The sale of tickets will take place in manageable steps to ensure fans have a smooth and inclusive experience. The initial phase provides a 24-hour window of privileged access and is designated just for ICC’s commercial partner, Mastercard.

The schedule of the ticket pre-sale for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 are as follows:

On August 24th from IST 6 PM onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale – All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games.

On August 29th from IST 6 PM onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale – All India matches excluding warm-up games.

On September 14th from IST 6 PM onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale – Semi Finals and Final.

The ticket sales for other fans of cricket has been structured as given below:

On August 25th from IST 8 PM onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches.

On August 30th from IST 8 PM onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum.

On August 31st from IST 8 PM onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi, and Pune.

On September 1st from IST 8 PM onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

On September 2nd from IST 8 PM onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata.

On September 3rd from IST 8 PM onwards: India match at Ahmedabad.

BCCI CEO (Interim) Hemang Amin said in reference to this collaboration that We are excited to introduce BookMyShow as the ticketing platform as the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a defining event in this year’s international calendar, draws near.. An important turning point in the run-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been reached with the start of online ticket sales. Unwaveringly confident, we look forward to a smooth ticketing process designed to give spectators unrestricted access to the exciting on-field contests. We are dedicated to providing effective access control systems and all-encompassing support so that every fan may enjoy the live action show from the stadium stands.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is expected to enthral cricket fans globally and lure spectators from all around the world, according to ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley. We are happy that tickets are available for purchase via the official ticketing website. We encourage fans to purchase their tickets and take part in the biggest Cricket World Cup ever because we have prices that are affordable for everyone.

As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 approaches, get ready and mark your calendars for the times that the tickets will be sold. You have the opportunity to participate in cricket history and see the top players in the world in action.