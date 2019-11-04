ICC T20 World Cup 2020 full schedule released, India’s first match against South Africa on Oct 24

India will be playing their first game against South Africa on 24 October 2020 in Perth.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 full schedule: ICC World T20 schedule has been announced. The T20 World Cup will begin from October 18, 2020 and will and conclude on November 15. Next year’s ICC World T20 will be held in Australia. The new World T20 format will see new teams like Namibia, Oman, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland be a part of the tournament. In the first round of the tournament the Papua New Guinea, Oman, and Ireland will be a part of Group A which will also feature Sri Lanka. All four teams will play against each other at Geelong starting from October 18, 2020, till 22 October 2019.

Namibia, Netherlands, and Scotland will be a part of the Group B stage with Bangladesh also a part of the group. The Group B matches will begin from 19, October 2019 and will end on 23rd October 2019. The Group B matches will take place in Hobart at the Bellerive Oval. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 12s.

The first match of the World T20 will be Sri Lanka vs Ireland at the Kardinia Park stadium which has a seating capacity of 36,000.

India will be playing their first game against South Africa on October 24, 2020 in Perth. The match will begin at 7:00 pm IST. During the group stage, the Men in Blue will be playing against South Africa, England, and Afghanistan.

Here is the full schedule for the World T20:

FIRST ROUND of ICC World T20

October 18: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 18: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 19: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 19: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 20: Qualifier A3 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 21: Qualifier B3 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 21: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 22: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 22: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 23: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

ICC World T20 World Cup SUPER 12s

October 24: Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 24: India vs South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 25: A1 vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 25: New Zealand vs Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 26: Afghanistan vs A2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26: England vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 27: New Zealand vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 28: Afghanistan vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28: Australia vs Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 29: Pakistan vs A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 29: India vs A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 30: England vs South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30: Windies vs B2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

October 31: Australia vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 1: India vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 2: A2 vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 2: New Zealand vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 3: Pakistan vs Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3: Australia vs B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 4: England vs Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 5: South Africa vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5: India vs B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6: Pakistan vs B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 6: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 7: England vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 7: Windies vs A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 8: South Africa vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 8: India vs Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

ICC World T20 World Cup SEMI-FINALS

November 11: To be decided, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 12: To be decided, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

ICC World T20 World Cup FINAL

November 15: To be decided, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne