The benchmark indices were off early highs by midday on July 15, with gains in select heavyweight stocks helping the market hold positive territory despite weakness in parts of the information technology sector. The Nifty 50 was hovering below the 24,100 level, while the BSE Sensex wasnear the 77,400 mark.

Company-specific developments drove much of the trading action, with quarterly earnings, fresh order wins, investment announcements and unusually heavy volumes producing sharp moves in several counters.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi Ltd. share price declined 6.1% by midday after the company’s April-June quarter results for FY27 failed to meet market expectations, with the sequential fall in profit weighing on the stock despite year-on-year growth in earnings and revenue. Net profit came in at Rs 170 crore, down 22.58% QoQ from Rs 220 crore in the preceding quarter, while revenue from core operations increased advanced 2.75% sequentially.

Europe remained the company’s largest market with a 42.2% contribution to the revenue mix, followed by the Americas at 31.7%, India at 16.4% and the rest of the world at 9.7%. Management said the company is focusing on long-term deal wins, customer additions and margin improvement through specialised talent, AI-powered platforms, tools and infrastructure, while CEO and MD Manoj Raghavan said Tata Elxsi is looking to pivot towards a domain-led and artificial intelligence-focused future.

Ather Energy

Ather Energy share price surged 9% by midday and touched a fresh 52-week high after Hero MotoCorp approved an additional investment of up to Rs 1,000 crore in the electric two-wheeler company and Ather announced plans for a new mass-market scooter. Hero MotoCorp, which held a 29.48% stake in Ather on a fully diluted basis as of June 30, approved the investment through equity shares or other eligible convertible securities on a preferential basis, subject to the required approvals.

Ather also said its upcoming scooter, based on the newly developed EL platform, is expected to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh as the company seeks a larger presence in the more affordable segment of India’s electric two-wheeler market. The combination of fresh capital support from a major shareholder and the planned entry into a broader price category drove strong buying in the stock during the session.

L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services share price surged 7.29% by midday amid exceptionally heavy trading volumes, even though no fresh company-specific announcement had been disclosed during the session. Around 10.26 lakh shares had changed hands in the morning, nearly 8.8 times the stock’s average full-day volume of about 1.16 lakh shares, making the move notable on activity alone.

The stock also moved through a wide intraday range of roughly 8.5%, while its strength stood in contrast with the broader technology pack, where the Nifty IT index was trading lower even as the benchmark Nifty remained in positive territory. With no disclosed corporate trigger attached to the sudden buying, the unusually large increase in volumes remained the central feature of the stock’s sharp rise.

KEC International

KEC International share price gained as much as 5% by midday after the RPG Group company secured new orders worth Rs 1,180 crore across its transmission and distribution, renewables, civil, and cables and conductors businesses. The transmission and distribution business won projects in India, the Middle East and the Americas, including the company’s first transmission line order to supply power to a data centre, involving a 400 kV line in western India.

Its renewables business secured an order for a solar photovoltaic project of more than 200 MW from an existing private developer, while the civil business received additional civil and structural work for a 150 MW thermal power plant in eastern India. The latest wins took KEC International’s year-to-date order intake beyond Rs 5,200 crore, with Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal describing the data-centre transmission order as an important milestone for the company’s power infrastructure business.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank share price gained 4.55% by midday and moved close to its 52-week high as buying activity strengthened in the private-sector lender. Around 60.13 lakh shares had changed hands during the morning session, while the stock moved through an intraday trading band of roughly 4.5%. The bank had also recently announced fixed deposit rates of up to 7.95%, keeping attention on its deposit mobilisation efforts at a time when competition for liabilities remains intense across the banking sector. The stock’s advance placed it within 1% of its 52-week high during the session, with its market capitalisation standing at around Rs 35,016 crore based on the available market data.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank share price jumped more than 4% by midday after reports suggested that the government was close to accepting an offer from Fairfax Financial Holdings for the disinvestment-bound lender, bringing the long-running stake-sale process back into focus. More than 3.1 crore shares changed hands as trading activity increased sharply following the reports.

The development drew attention because the government’s earlier attempt to sell its stake in IDBI Bank had been scrapped after financial bids came in below the reserve price fixed by the inter-ministerial group on disinvestment headed by secretaries in the Ministry of Finance.

Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Foods Ltd. share price plunged as much as 15% by midday and touched its lowest level in more than six years as heavy selling swept through the edible oil company’s shares despite gains in the broader market. Trading activity rose sharply, with the average volume at the counter jumping more than six times and a combined 2.65 crore shares, representing about 2.43% of the company’s total equity, changing hands across the NSE and BSE.

The decline extended a difficult year for the stock, which has fallen around 37% so far in calendar year 2026, compared with a considerably smaller decline in the Sensex over the same period. The scale of the fall, accompanied by unusually high volumes and no fresh corporate announcement cited alongside the move, made Patanjali Foods one of the weakest individual counters during the session.