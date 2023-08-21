ICC Men’s World Cup 2023: Who are the new mascots? Know how to vote for their dynamic new names

Attention cricket fans! The International Cricket Council has unveiled the mascots for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. But that is not even the exciting part. The thrill here lies in the fact that you, the audience, will now have a chance to name these mascots through a legit voting process.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Who are the mascots?

The two characters, male and female, symbolise distinct qualities synonymous with gender equality and diversity. These were unveiled by the Under-19 women’s and men’s winning captains, Shafali Verma and Yash Dhull, during an event in Gurugram.

The female mascot for the upcoming World Cup was described by the ICC release as a character possessing a turbo-powered arm capable of launching fireballs at lightning speed. The release described her ability with a pinpoint accuracy that leaves even the boldest batters in awe, and her unmatched reflexes, fierce flexibility, and unwavering determination which make her an exceptional fast bowling force. Adorned with a belt carrying six power cricket orbs, each strategically prepared for various game-changing tactics, she stands ever-ready to ignite the game.

(Image Credit: ICC Twitter)

On the other hand, the male character has been portrayed as embodying a unique blend of sub-zero coolness and electrifying batting prowess. The release describes his every shot, from crafty finesse to boundary-smashing sixes, with an electrifying force that enthralls audiences. His electromagnetic bat and versatile shot repertoire amplify the excitement, setting the stage ablaze and electrifying the crease with each stroke.

(Image Credit: ICC Twitter)

How to vote for the names?

The fans who wish to vote for the names can do so by visiting the link- www.cricketworldcup.com/mascots. They can then submit their entries by August 27.

In contrast to their previous choices, this time the organizers have embraced a more contemporary feel with the characters, departing from their typical use of animals and related designs to represent the 50-over spectacle in India. For instance, in previous editions, we saw characters like Stumpy the Elephant during the 2011 World Cup and the Googlee cricket ball, complete with arms, legs, and sporting gear including a helmet, gloves, and pads, back in 1996.