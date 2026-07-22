Telecommunication equipment maker HFCL has posted a net profit of Rs 179.21 crore for the June quarter against a net loss of Rs 42.34 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company’s profit inched up from Rs 177.58 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

HFCL’s revenue from operations surged more than 103% year-on-year to Rs 1,608 crore from Rs 789 crore reported in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, its revenue advanced 6% from Rs 1,511 crore reported in Q4FY26.

HFCL: Telecom segment revenue rises 170%

The Gurugram-based firm’s revenue from its telecom products segment was pegged at Rs 1,314 crore, increasing nearly 171% YoY from Rs 485 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from its defence product and services segment also saw a huge rise in Q1FY27 at Rs 13.44 crore from Rs 32 lakh reported in Q1FY26. However, revenue from turnkey contracts and services wing declined nearly 8% to Rs 280 crore from Rs 303 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

HFCL share price

Following the announcement of its results, the company’s share price advanced 4% in the intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 4%, while over the past six months it has advanced by a whopping 260%.