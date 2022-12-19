Argentine talisman Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will not be retiring from the national team because he wants to continue playing as a champion. Messi confirmed the news to Goal.com after lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy by defeating France on Sunday.

Before and even during the world cup, there were reports and speculation that the OG player might retire post 2022 FIFA World Cup. Twitteratis had come together to express their sadness and disappointment over the news and in unison said that it is hard to digest the fact that Messi won’t be playing anymore. However, the same Twitter force was seen erupting with joy last night once Messi confirmed that he would continue to be a part of the Argentina national team.

Argentina won the World Cup by defeating the defending champion France on penalty kicks. This is Argentina’s first FIFA World Cup title win since 1986. The real ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Times), as his fans call him, Messi won the Golden Ball award as the best player of the tournament. He also became the first player in World Cup history to score goals in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final.

Many world leaders congratulated Argentina and Messi for their stupendous performance and an amazing victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter and wrote, “This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!”