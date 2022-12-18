FIFA World Cup 2022: Deepika Padukone unveils the trophy at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar

On Sunday, at the jam-packed Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy. In the morning, the actress teased her fans with a sneak peek of the Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton. For the football world cup, the brand has custom-made the trophy trunk. She is the global ambassador of the brand.

Deepika flew down to Qatar on Saturday to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. For the grand event, the Bollywood actress donned a white shirt with loose black pants. To complement her look, she wore a tan-coloured leather overcoat, a statement belt and kept her hair in a sleek bun.

Ahead of the France vs Argentina FIFA match, Deepika along with Former Spanish player Iker Casillas unveiled the FIFA World Trophy. In Qatar, after 63 scintillating football matches over 29 days, the FIFA World Cup 2022 entered its grand finale with a mouth-watering Argentina vs France final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

At the Qatar World Cup, Argentina’s run began with an upset loss against Saudi Arabia in Group C. However, the La Albiceleste have since rebounded splendidly, spearheaded by an inspired Lionel Messi. Before the final match, Lionel Messi scored five goals and laid down three assists. This made Messi the frontrunner for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot.

Also Read Cashing in on FIFA fever



The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar started on 20 November. This is the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world and Muslim world. France was the defending champion. The country defeated Croatia 4–2 in the 2018 final. Reportedly, at an estimated cost of over $220 billion, the FIFA World Cup is currently the most expensive World Cup ever held.