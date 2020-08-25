  • MORE MARKET STATS

England’s James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 600 test wickets

By: |
Published: August 25, 2020 9:37 PM

The 38-year-old Anderson who is playing in his 156th test is fourth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in tests.

England’s James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Azhar Ali and his 600th wicket. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

England paceman Jimmy Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in test cricket on Tuesday by dismissing Azhar Ali in the third test against Pakistan.

Anderson reached his latest milestone with his second wicket of the innings.

Related News

The 38-year-old Anderson who is playing in his 156th test is fourth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in tests.

Only retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) are above him.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. England’s James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 600 test wickets
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sachin Tendulkar comes to aid of ailing ‘Ashraf chacha’ who once fixed his bats
2Olympics-Tokyo flame to go on display to public next month
3UCL 2020 Final, Bayern Munich vs PSG: A generation apart, Lewandowski and Mbappe seek 1st CL title