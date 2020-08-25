England’s James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 600 test wickets

The 38-year-old Anderson who is playing in his 156th test is fourth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in tests.
England paceman Jimmy Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in test cricket on Tuesday by dismissing Azhar Ali in the third test against Pakistan.
Anderson reached his latest milestone with his second wicket of the innings.
The 38-year-old Anderson who is playing in his 156th test is fourth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in tests.
Only retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) are above him.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.