The T20 World Cup 2026 continues with a high-octane clash as the England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 11 (Wednesday). While England had already announced that Jamie Overton would replace Luke Wood, Windies made one change to, bringing in Roston Chase for Matthew Forde.

Both teams come into this fixture with winning momentum; the West Indies comfortably brushed aside Scotland, while England narrowly escaped an upset against Nepal. As two of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history, this Group C encounter will be pivotal in determining the group standings.

West Indies vs England Playing 11

The West Indies look a formidable unit. They made one change to their side that got the 35-run victory over Scotland. The opening pair of Brandon King and skipper Shai Hope will look to exploit the true bounce of the Wankhede track, supported by the middle-order stability of Shimron Hetmyer and Rovmn Powell.

West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

England, meanwhile, have officially named their playing XI early, making one tactical change to “beef up” their batting depth after their struggle against Nepal’s spinners. Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton replaces pacer Luke Wood. This move gives captain Harry Brook an extra power-hitting option in the lower-middle order, while Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid lead the specialist bowling attack.

England Playing 11: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2026: Head to Head

England holds a narrow lead in overall T20Is, but the West Indies have been the dominant force in World Cup meetings. Specifically at the Eden Gardens, the Windies famously chased down England’s total in the 2016 World Cup final.

Format Total Matches West Indies Won England Won No Result T20Is (Overall) 38 18 19 1 T20 World Cups 7 5 2 0

West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium is a renowned batting paradise. The surface offers consistent bounce and carry, making it a dream for stroke-makers. However, the short boundaries often mean no total is safe. In the recent Nepal vs England game at this venue, England’s 184 was nearly chased down, suggesting that pacers will need to be extremely disciplined with their variations under lights.

Metric Wankhede Stadium T20 Stats Avg 1st Innings Score 185 Avg 2nd Innings Score 174 Win % Batting First 45% Win % Batting Second 55%

West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Mumbai Weather Report

According to Google Weather data for Mumbai, the match is set to enjoy perfect playing conditions. The forecast indicates 0 per cent chance of rain during the daytime and only a negligible 10 per cent chance at night, ensuring a full 40-over contest. The evening will be clear and pleasant with temperatures dipping to 23°C.