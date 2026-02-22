The T20 World Cup 2026 match no 42 between Sri Lanka vs England is expected to be one of the most exciting games of the Super 8 stage.

Both teams have performed very well so far and will be keen to build momentum as the competition gets more intense.

Sri Lanka go into this match feeling confident after playing really well in the group stage. They surprised many people by chasing a huge target against Australia. In that past match Pathum Nissanka scored a brilliant unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls helping Sri Lanka pull off an unexpected win. It was their highest successful run chase in a T20 match at home.

Sri Lanka also had an easy win over Oman and defeated Ireland as well. These results show that the team can score big runs and handle pressure when it matters most.

England on the other hand, also had a strong tournament so far. They have moved past the group stage after beating Scotland with Tom Banton playing a key role by scoring an unbeaten 63. England will want to carry that good form into the next match.

Earlier this year England had a very successful T20 series in Sri Lanka. They won the series 3-0 against the Sri Lanka winning all three matches including a close 12-run victory in the final game.

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup match will start at 03:00 pm IST on February 22. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

ENG vs SL T20 World Cup squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga.

England: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.