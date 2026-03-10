Pakistan began their tour of Bangladesh with a three-match ODI series at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with the opening match scheduled for March 11.

Bangladesh last played an ODI series at home against the West Indies at Mirpur where the hosts secured a 2-1 victory in the three-match contest. That win gave Bangladesh a confidence boost heading into another important ODI assignment on home soil.

Earlier, Bangladesh made headlines after deciding not to travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 due to security concerns. The Bangladesh Cricket Board requested the International Cricket Council to shift their matches to co-hosts Sri Lanka, but the request was rejected.

As a result, Bangladesh were eventually replaced by the Scotland cricket team in the tournament, a decision that sparked significant debate in the cricketing world.

The development meant Bangladesh missed the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2007. With the disappointment behind them, the team is now focusing on rebuilding its confidence and form in the ODI format.

Pakistan also faced a frustrating campaign in the T20 World Cup as they failed to progress beyond the Super 8 stage. The early exit brought criticism and pressure on the team management.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board began reassessing its strategy and opted for a fresh approach while selecting the squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh hoping to turn things around and regain momentum.

When and where to watch PAK vs BAN live streaming

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will start at 1:45 pm IST on March 11. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on FanCode. There is no official television broadcast partner in India for this series.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI series 2026: Full squads

PAK squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeepeer), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

BAN squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.