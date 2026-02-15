India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 faceoff at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (February 15). The win has helped them seal a Super Eight berth, courtesy of their biggest win against Pakistan in T20Is. The Men in Green, meanwhile, will need to win their last match against Namibia to go through.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
India
175/7 (20.0)
Pakistan
114 (18.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 27 )
India beat Pakistan by 61 runs
Opting to bowl first, Pakistan removed Abhishek Sharma early but Ishan Kishan smashed 77 runs off 44 balls, the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup history against Pakistan, which was enough to take India to 175/7 in their 20 overs. Pakistan did make a comeback post Kishan’s knock with Saim Ayub removing Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya off successive deliveries to finish with figures of 3/25.
In response, Pakistan lost a wicket each in the first two overs and could not recover from a shaky start, eventually getting bowled out for 114.
India extend their dominant head-to-head record
The victory has helped India extend their dominant head-to-head record in T20 World Cup history to 8-1 with Pakistan’s only win coming against India in the T20 World Cup 2021.
No handshake between India, Pakistan players
While there was suspense over whether or not India and Pakistan players would shake hands, following Team India’s no handshake policy in the Asia Cup, as it turned out, no handshake was observed either at the toss or after the conclusion of the match.
India vs Pakistan Playing XIs:
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: Here is our coverage recap of the IND vs PAK fixture
That brings us to the end of a dominant night for India. A commanding all-round display sees them march confidently into the Super Eight, clinical with the ball, composed in the field, and powered by decisive contributions at key moments.
Pakistan, meanwhile, still have a path forward but it’s no longer in their hands alone. Their final group fixture against Namibia now becomes a must-win.
There is plenty more sporting action to come, so stay tuned. On behalf of everyone at Financial Express (FE) Sports, thank you for following our live coverage and spending your evening with us.
It is goodbye for now and we look forward to having you back for sporting drama very soon.
"This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way (he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket). Ishan thought something out of the box," Suryakumar Yadav said.
"At 0/1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly. There was a bit of a slump but that is the beauty of t20 cricket. The way they (Tilak, Dube and Rinku) batted, it is commendable," the Indian captain said.
"(On what he felt was par) Difficult to tell when batting first. As soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs over par. 155, it would have been a very tight game. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge. Bumrah then showed why he is the best in the world. It was great to see everyone contributing. (On how they intend to keep this run going) We think about that tomorrow. We go back, have some good time together as a team (tonight) and think about that when we reach Ahmedabad," the 35-year-old noted.
LIVE SCORE | IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Salman Agha at the post match presentation
"We went with four spinners, they had an off-day. Execution was missing in some parts. With the bat, we did not start well. If you lose 3-4 wickets in the powerplay, you are always chasing the game," Salman tells the broadcaster.
"In the first innings, it was a bit tacky and the ball was gripping too. The pitch played better in the second innings but we did not bowl according to the situation and we did not apply ourselves with the bat," he adds.
"In these games, the emotions are always going to be high, we just need to deal with it. We have played enough (of these games), we have a game in a couple of days and we have to look forward to it. We need to win that and qualify. Then it is a new tournament," he said.
LIVE SCORE | IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: No prizes for guessing, it's Ishan Kishan who bags the Player of the Match award
"The wicket was not that easy. Sometimes, you just have to believe and focus on your strengths. Was just watching the ball, sticking to my strengths and making them run as much as possible," Kishan says.
"I did work a lot on my off-side game, so then I can have them bowl where I want them to bowl. On a big ground, you get bigger gaps. Trying to hit the gaps, trying to take two runs. Knew we had to put up a total like 160-170, which would be a good total for us. India-Pakistan, always a special game, not just for us but our country as well," he adds.
"They had pretty good spinners in their side. Winning this against Pakistan, it will give us confidence going forward. (On Bumrah and Hardik) They bowled tremendously well. Pace bowlers, when I was batting, did not feel like it was doing much for pacers. We know how Jassi can bowl, whether with the new ball or at the death. Credit goes to Hardik for bowling in tight areas and for executing his plans," he says.
India beat Pakistan by 61 runs! What a win. They now lead Pakistan 8-1 in T20 World Cup head-to-head. This is their biggest win over Pakistan by margin of runs. Hardik cleaned up Usman Tariq to finish the game.
LIVE SCORE | IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: PAK- 106/9 after 17 overs
Pakistan- 106/9 after 17 overs. They need 70 runs off 18 balls.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Afridi's boundary gets Pakistan past 100
Afridi's boundary gets Pakistan past 100. India experimenting by handing the ball to Rinku Singh.
Varun Chakaravarthy slips in the googly on a back-of-a-length just outside off. Abrar Ahmed has absolutely no clue, rooted to the crease as the ball sneaks through and thuds into the pad.
A huge appeal, and up goes the finger instantly. There’s no bat involved. Ball Tracking confirms what everyone suspected, pitching in line, impact in line, and crashing into middle. Three reds.
Pakistan lose yet another, and this innings is unraveling completely.
Abrar Ahmed lbw b Varun Chakravarthy 0 (1b, 0x4, 0x6), SR: 0
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Chakaravarthy also gets a wicket!
Varun Chakaravarthy removes Faheem. It's come off the toe end of the bat or so it seemed. The ball went high up in the air, Rinku completed the catch.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: A catch goes down!
14.4 | 2 | That should have been another! Tilak Varma fires it in full on middle and off. It grips slightly and straightens off the surface. Shaheen Shah Afridi swings hard across the line and gets a thick miscue.
The ball balloons straight up. Tilak turns, runs back, gets both hands to it but the slips through. A tough chance over the shoulder, and it goes down.
Pakistan survive, and they scamper back for a couple.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan have seemingly given up
Pakistan now need 87 from 36 balls and at the moment, it feels like they are not going for the win. The required rate has ballooned, the wickets column tells a grim story, and the energy in the middle reflects a side running out of belief.
India started with pace, have squeezed relentlessly with spin, backed it up with sharp catching and left Pakistan with a mountain that looks far too steep. Unless something extraordinary unfolds, this contest appears all but settled in India's favour.
Pakistan need 92 runs off 42. The Men in Green need a miracle with only three wickets in hand. It's been a splendid display from Team India.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Pujara and Aakash Chopra heap praise on Ishan Kishan
High praise for Ishan's high-voltage performance! ⚡ @cheteshwar1 and @cricketaakash react to Ishan Kishan’s blistering knock that took the game away from Pakistan. 👌— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026
ICC Men’s #t20worldcup | #indvpak | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/SpqYo6n3dL pic.twitter.com/BinGK0MLzf
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep gets a wicket!
12.1, W Another one in the air and another safe pair of hands! Tilak Varma is tossed the ball, and he strikes with his very first delivery. He floats it full outside off, and Shadab Khan’s eyes light up.
He goes hard, aiming for a big hit down the ground, but slices across it far too much. The ball balloons towards long-off, where Shivam Dube settles underneath it calmly and completes yet another catch.
Pakistan are unraveling quickly now, and India’s spin web tightens further.
Shadab Khan is out for 14 off 15.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep gets a wicket!
11.4, Wicket, Up in the air and safely held! Kuldeep floats it through slower, ending up as a dipping low full toss just outside off. Mohammad Nawaz looks to shovel it over the leg side but can’t generate the distance.
The ball hangs towards the deep, and Shivam Dube, positioned between deep mid-wicket and deep square, shifts a few steps to his right and completes a comfortable catch.
India are snapping up everything in the field, and Pakistan are now right on the brink.
Mohammad Nawaz c Dube b Kuldeep Yadav 4 (5b, 1x4, 0x6), SR: 80
Axar Patel gets his second scalp! It's the big wicket of Usman Khan who was looking the best batter of the Pakistan team this evening. He came down the track, the bowler shortened his length and when the batter missed, the keeper collected the ball and dislodged the bails. Pakistan are 5 down in the 11th over. Usman out for 44 off 34.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav finally brings on Kuldeep
Five runs off Kuldeep's first over. Usman Khan- 43* off 31, Shadab Khan- 12* off 12.
Business of T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan is more than just a game
Business of T20 World Cup: 10-second ads at ₹40 lakh, India-Pakistan clash to drive ₹4,500 crore. Read More
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: 9 runs off the 9th over
Pakistan- 66/4 after 9 overs. They need 110 runs off 66 balls. Shadab Khan- 10* off 9, Usman Khan- 40* off 28.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Make that two boundaries in a row!
8.2, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Axar goes full again, aiming at the stumps but Usman Khan is proactive. He skips down the track with purpose and drills it straight back over the bowler's head. Clean strike, no hesitation. Pakistan showing signs of a counterattack.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Usman's fightback continues! LUCKY FOUR!
Oh, that was a real chance! Axar Patel tosses it up full on off, and Usman Khan charges down the track to loft it straight back over the bowler’s head.
Tilak Varma, initially stationed wide at long-off, sprints across and stretches full to his right. He gets fingertips to it but can’t hold on. The ball slips through and trickles away to the boundary.
A tough opportunity, but one that could prove costly in this chase.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: How Hardik started it off with a wicket off the first over
No sixes, no documentary? Aisa kaise ho sakta hai 🤐— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026
Hardik Pandya 🤝 Rinku Singh
ICC Men’s #t20worldcup | #indvpak | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/SpqYo6n3dL pic.twitter.com/2YlRIY60pv
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Watch Bumrah's yorker to get rid of Saim Ayub
"THEY CANNOT PLAY HIM!" 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026
Jasprit Bumrah gets Saim Ayub & Salman Agha out in the same over! Pakistan are 3 down 🥶
ICC Men’s #t20worldcup | #indvpak | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/SpqYo6n3dL pic.twitter.com/2mVlsnJBqI
Usman Khan finds two boundaries off Axar's over. First one through midwicket, the second one glanced fine down leg but India still in control. Pakistan- 47/4 after 7 overs.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: What a powerplay for India!
Pakistan are 38/4 at the end of the powerplay in what was always going to be a high-pressure chase against a top-tier attack. The required rate is climbing, wickets are down, and the body language tells a story of a side searching for stability.
The challenge only gets steeper from here. Kuldeep Yadav, who has historically dominated this opposition, is yet to bowl. On a surface offering grip and variable pace, attacking him won’t be straightforward. If Pakistan are to script a turnaround, it has to begin now.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Spin at both ends, Chakaravarthy concedes 4
Spin at both ends, Chakaravarthy concedes 4. Pakistan- 38/4 after 6 overs. Usman Khan- 21* off 17, Shadab Khan- 1* off 2. That's the end of powerplay and the players will have drinks.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: BOWLED HIM!! Axar cleans up Babar for 5
Babar Azam falls for 5 off 7. Tries to go across the line but misses and the former captain walks back for 5 off 7 as his stumps are disturbed. PAK- 34/4 in the fifth over.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Back-to-back boundaries!
Usman making room against Axar in what is the first over of spin in this innings and smashing boundaries. He smashed two in two.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah continues an incredible spell
4 runs off his 4th over. Pakistan- 25/3 after 4 overs. Babar Azam- 5* off 6, Usman Khan- 9* off 8.
LIVE SCORE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: That ends 3 overs
Pakistan- 21/3 after 3 overs. Usman Khawaja- 7* off 5, Babar Azam- 4* off 3.