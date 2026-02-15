India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 faceoff at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (February 15). The win has helped them seal a Super Eight berth, courtesy of their biggest win against Pakistan in T20Is. The Men in Green, meanwhile, will need to win their last match against Namibia to go through.

Opting to bowl first, Pakistan removed Abhishek Sharma early but Ishan Kishan smashed 77 runs off 44 balls, the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup history against Pakistan, which was enough to take India to 175/7 in their 20 overs. Pakistan did make a comeback post Kishan’s knock with Saim Ayub removing Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya off successive deliveries to finish with figures of 3/25.

In response, Pakistan lost a wicket each in the first two overs and could not recover from a shaky start, eventually getting bowled out for 114.

India extend their dominant head-to-head record

The victory has helped India extend their dominant head-to-head record in T20 World Cup history to 8-1 with Pakistan’s only win coming against India in the T20 World Cup 2021.

No handshake between India, Pakistan players

While there was suspense over whether or not India and Pakistan players would shake hands, following Team India’s no handshake policy in the Asia Cup, as it turned out, no handshake was observed either at the toss or after the conclusion of the match.

India vs Pakistan Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

