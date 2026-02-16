The Indian cricket team thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in their Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15 (Sunday). This clinical performance led to a flurry of records being shattered as India surged to the top of the Group A points table with three wins in three matches, officially securing their spot in the Super 8 as well.

Here are all the records broken during the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 encounter.

Fastest Fifty in IND vs PAK World Cup History

Ishan Kishan played a blinder, reaching his half-century in just 27 balls. This effort comfortably broke the previous record of 32 balls held by Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed (2022). Kishan also shattered the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in an IND vs PAK World Cup game, previously held by Virat Kohli, who reached the landmark in 43 balls during the 2022 edition.

Highest Total in an IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match: 175/7

The Men in Blue posted a formidable 175/7, which now stands as the highest team total in the history of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup matches. It surpassed the previous best of 160/8 set during India’s famous chase at the MCG in 2022.

Most Overs Bowled by Spinners in a T20 World Cup Game: 18 Overs

In a tactical “spin-blitz,” Pakistan’s slow bowlers reeled in 18 overs of the innings. This equaled the all-time T20 World Cup record set by Pakistan themselves in 2012 against Australia at this very venue. However, unlike 2012, the tactic failed to secure a win this time around.

Most Spinners Introduced to the Attack in an Innings: 6

Pakistan made history by introducing six different spin options (Salman Agha, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Usman Tariq) into the attack. This is the highest number of spinners ever used by a team in a single T20 World Cup innings.

Most Runs Scored by a Batter in Powerplay: Ishan Kishan

Exploiting the field restrictions, Ishan Kishan hammered 42 runs within the Powerplay (first 6 overs) alone. This broke the record for the most individual runs scored by an Indian in the Powerplay of an India-Pakistan T20I, a record previously held by Shubman Gill.

Consecutive Ducks: Abhishek Sharma

On the flip side, Abhishek Sharma registered an unwanted milestone. He became the first Indian opener to record consecutive ducks in a single edition of the T20 World Cup (having also fallen for a duck against the USA). He is only the third player from a Full Member nation to start a World Cup campaign with two zeroes.

Biggest Win in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match: 61 Runs

India’s 61-run victory is now the largest margin of win (by runs) in the history of this rivalry at the T20 World Cup. It completely eclipsed the previous record of 6 runs set during the 2024 edition in New York.

Table- All records broken during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo