When Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shelled out a historic ₹25.20 Crore for Cameron Green in the 2026 auction, the cricketing world held its breath. Could any player truly be worth nearly 20% of a franchise’s purse? During the high-octane clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Green didn’t just answer the critics—he silenced them with a performance that was as destructive as it was calculated.

The Rescue Act: From 37/3 to a Fighting Total

The match started in nightmare fashion for KKR. With the top order blown away by Mohammed Siraj, the Knight Riders were reeling at 37/3 within the powerplay. The scoreboard looked bleak, but Green, walking in at No. 4, refused to follow the script.

While his teammates struggled for timing on a sticky surface, Green played the role of both anchor and aggressor. His 79 off 55 balls was a masterclass in T20 pacing, ensuring KKR didn’t just fold, but fought back to a competitive 180.

The Viral Moment: A Six that Dented the TATA Sierra

The turning point came in the 13th over against Gujarat’s Ashok Sharma. Green decided to shift gears, and the results were literal.

The Hit: Green launched a towering 98-meter six over long-on.

Green launched a towering 98-meter six over long-on. The Damage: The ball thudded directly into the fender of the tournament’s marquee display car—the TATA Sierra.

The ball thudded directly into the fender of the tournament’s marquee display car—the TATA Sierra. The Aftermath: The impact left a visible dent in the Rs 22 Lakh top-model SUV, creating a viral “impact” moment that perfectly symbolized Green’s arrival this season. While critics claimed his price tag was leaving a mounting dent in KKR’s strategy, Green responded by leaving a literal one in the display car.

Proving the ₹25.20 Crore Value

KKR’s decision to spend big on the Australian all-rounder looks like a masterstroke after this knock.