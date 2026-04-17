When Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shelled out a historic ₹25.20 Crore for Cameron Green in the 2026 auction, the cricketing world held its breath. Could any player truly be worth nearly 20% of a franchise’s purse? During the high-octane clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Green didn’t just answer the critics—he silenced them with a performance that was as destructive as it was calculated.

The Rescue Act: From 37/3 to a Fighting Total

The match started in nightmare fashion for KKR. With the top order blown away by Mohammed Siraj, the Knight Riders were reeling at 37/3 within the powerplay. The scoreboard looked bleak, but Green, walking in at No. 4, refused to follow the script.

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While his teammates struggled for timing on a sticky surface, Green played the role of both anchor and aggressor. His 79 off 55 balls was a masterclass in T20 pacing, ensuring KKR didn’t just fold, but fought back to a competitive 180.

The Viral Moment: A Six that Dented the TATA Sierra

The turning point came in the 13th over against Gujarat’s Ashok Sharma. Green decided to shift gears, and the results were literal.

  • The Hit: Green launched a towering 98-meter six over long-on.
  • The Damage: The ball thudded directly into the fender of the tournament’s marquee display car—the TATA Sierra.
  • The Aftermath: The impact left a visible dent in the Rs 22 Lakh top-model SUV, creating a viral “impact” moment that perfectly symbolized Green’s arrival this season. While critics claimed his price tag was leaving a mounting dent in KKR’s strategy, Green responded by leaving a literal one in the display car.

Proving the ₹25.20 Crore Value

KKR’s decision to spend big on the Australian all-rounder looks like a masterstroke after this knock.

  • Versatility: In a lineup where power-hitters struggled to find their timing, Green’s ability to handle both pace and Rashid Khan’s spin stood out.
  • Consistency: This 79 is his highest score of the 2026 season, proving he is peaking just as the race for the playoffs intensifies.
  • Big Match Temperament: Carrying the team from a collapse to 180 against a world-class attack justifies every penny of that record-shattering price tag.