Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have finally received the medical “green light” they’ve been waiting for. According to reports from Cricket Australia (CA) and team coach Tim Southee, Cameron Green has completed his workload rebuilding phase and is set to resume his role as an all-rounder in today’s clash at Eden Gardens. Even skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the toss, responded to a query on Green bowling, saying, if needed, he would bowl tonight against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Now, Cameron Green has got the wicket of Rishabh Pant on his KKR bowling debut.

The Last Outing: When Did Green Last Bowl?

Cameron Green has not bowled a single delivery in IPL 2026 so far, playing KKR’s first three matches as a specialist batter. His last competitive bowling appearance dates back to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in February.

Last Competitive Bowling Stats (Feb 20, 2026)

Match: Australia vs Oman (T20 World Cup)

Australia vs Oman (T20 World Cup) Overs: 2.0

2.0 Runs Given: 11

11 Wickets: 0

0 Economy: 5.50

Interestingly, his last wicket in T20 cricket came just a week prior to that, against Zimbabwe on February 13, where he finished with impressive figures of 1.1-0-6-1.

Why the Delay? The “Workload Management” Saga

The mystery behind Green’s absence from the bowling crease sparked a minor controversy earlier this season.

The Captain’s Remark: After KKR’s opening loss to Mumbai Indians, captain Ajinkya Rahane famously told reporters to “Ask Cricket Australia” when questioned about Green not bowling.

The Injury: CA clarified that Green was managing a minor lower-back injury that required a short period of “abstinence from bowling.”

The Price Tag Pressure: As the most expensive overseas player in IPL history (₹25.20 crore), the pressure on Green has been immense, especially since he has struggled to find rhythm with the bat, managing only 30 runs across his first four innings of the season.

The KKR Impact: Why Today is Crucial

With KKR still hunting for momentum, Green’s return as a bowler is tactical gold.

Missing Arsenal: KKR is missing key pacers like Mustafizur Rahman (BCCI mandate) and several domestic options due to injury.

The Muzarabani Equation: With Green bowling, KKR gains the luxury of playing an extra overseas batter or spinner, which explains why Blessing Muzarabani—who took 4 wickets in his debut—was left out of the XI today to maintain team balance.

Cameron Green Career IPL Bowling Snapshot

Metric Career Stats (Including 2026) Matches 32 Innings Bowled 29 Wickets 16 Best Figures 2/12 Economy Rate 9.08