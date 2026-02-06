India has secured the T20 international series against New Zealand by winning four matches out of five. The stellar performance by the Indian team is under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. This record by Suryakumar was built after his 2025 Asia Cup triumph as a captain. In 2025, Suryakumar led India to a victory over Australia on their home ground.

Suryakumar, known for his all-around batting, transitioned to leadership due to the necessity of the team. Initially, he stepped in as a temporary replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya. After the 2023 World Cup, he led India in a T20I series against Australia, securing a 4-1 victory as a form of revenge for the World Cup loss.

Under Suryakumar Yadav’s full-time leadership since July 2024, India has maintained the clinical momentum of the Rohit Sharma era. This was highlighted by a top-of-the-table finish in Group A of the 2025 Asia Cup, securing India’s spot in the Super Fours alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Suryakumar Yadav T20I Captaincy Record

Category Statistics / Details Matches as Captain 43 Won 31 Lost 7 Tied 2 (Both won in Super Over) No Result 3 Win Percentage 74.41% Major Titles Asia Cup 2025 Champions (Defeated Pakistan in the Final) Recent Series Result 4–1 Victory vs New Zealand (January 2026)

Key Leadership Milestones

Tactical Consistency: Since taking over full-time in July 2024, Surya has maintained India’s status as the #1 ranked T20I team in the world.

Since taking over full-time in July 2024, Surya has maintained India’s status as the #1 ranked T20I team in the world. Asia Cup Dominance: Led India to their 9th Asia Cup title in 2025, maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout the tournament held in the UAE.

Led India to their 9th Asia Cup title in 2025, maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout the tournament held in the UAE. Elite Series Wins: Under his helm, India has secured dominant series victories against: Australia (4-1) South Africa (Consecutive home and away wins) England (4-1) Sri Lanka (3-0) New Zealand (4-1, concluded Jan 31, 2026)

Under his helm, India has secured dominant series victories against:

IPL Captaincy Record

In the IPL, Surya has primarily flourished as a key player under Rohit Sharma and more recently under Hardik Pandya. His experience at the helm of the Mumbai Indians has been brief, stepping in as a stand-in captain.

Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win % 2 1 1 0 0 50.00%

Ranji Trophy (First-Class) Record

Surya has also led the powerhouse Mumbai side in the prestigious Ranji Trophy. His tenure in the longest format was more challenging, with a high percentage of matches ending in stalemates.

Matches Won Lost Tied Draw Win % 6 1 2 0 3 16.66%

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) Record

It was in the domestic T20 circuit where Surya first showcased his natural affinity for leading in the shortest format. Captaining Mumbai in 16 games, he maintained a strong winning record.