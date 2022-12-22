Midcap equity mutual funds continue to attract investors with their potential to generate better returns compared to Large Cap funds. In November 2022, Mid Cap funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 1176.31 crore even as large-cap, flexi, ELSS and focused funds witnessed big outflows.

Several midcap funds have given high returns since their respective launch dates. Here’s a look at top mid-cap funds that have given the highest returns since launch till December 2022 (as per data on AMFI website as on December 21)

Top-performing Mid Cap mutual funds till December 2022

Union Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Union Midcap Fund has given a return of 47.88% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the regular plan has been 45.98%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index.

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund has given a return of 27.47% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the regular plan has been 25.61%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given a return of 21.76% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the regular plan has been 20.27%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 20.5% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the regular plan has been 11.72%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given a return of 19.91% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the regular plan has been 13.79%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 19.31% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the regular plan has been 17.82%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.06% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the regular plan has been 16.30%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

UTI Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 19.03% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the regular plan has been 17.63%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Sundaram Mid Cap Fund

The regular plan of Sundaram Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 23.63% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the direct plan has been 16.59%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Growth Fund

The regular plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has given a return of 21.87% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the direct plan has been 16.57%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund

The regular plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 20.78% since inception while the annualised return on investment from the direct plan has been 15.26%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on AMFI website data as of 16th December 2022. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance that a fund will sustain its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)