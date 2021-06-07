New Income Tax e-filing website Live: ITR e-filing 2.0 portal launched; check link, features, benefits

New e-filing website (www.incometax.gov.in) launch: The Income Tax Department launched its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in today (7th June, 2021). It will provide convenience and a “modern, seamless experience” to taxpayers. “Dear taxpayer, The Income Tax Department is happy to inform the launch of its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on 7th June 2021,” the Tax Department said in messages sent to taxpayers.
“We are as excited about the new portal as our users! We are at the final stages in the roll-out of the new portal and it will be available shortly. We appreciate your patience as we work towards making it operational soon,” the tax department tweeted at 9 am.
Along with the launch of the new e-filing portal, the Income Tax Department will also provide free of cost ITR preparation software for Forms ITR-1, ITR-2 and 4. In a statement earlier, the Ministry of Finance had said, “Free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with; Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.”
New ITR e-filing website link
You can access the new e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in.
New e-filing portal features and benefits
- Immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers
- Single dashboard to display all interactions and uploads or pending actions for follow-up action by taxpayer;
- Taxpayers can proactively update their profile to provide details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.
- The detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021)
- New call center for taxpayer assistance for promt response to taxpayer queries.
- Detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent also provided;
- Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, Add tax professionals, Submit responses to Notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals would be available.
Abhishek Soni, Co-founder and CEO, Tax2win.in says, “The new Income Tax E-filing 2.0 portal is to become live today. The new E-filing portal will be more user-friendly having a single dashboard facility for all interactions, follow-ups & pending actions. It will help taxpayers in the fast processing of ITRs and quick refunds. A new call centre will be there for taxpayers queries. Also, detailed FAQs, user manuals, and chatbot provided for user convenience”.
The new e-filing website will enable a new online tax payment system with multiple new payment options using net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS/NEFT from any account of taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes. “The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features,” the CBDT said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department and the e-filing website is used by the taxpayers to file their tax returns and perform other transactions with the department. Read more
The Ministry of Finance said that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18, 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience. A mobile app will also be released after the initial launch of the w-filing portal. The app will enable taxpayers to get familiar with various features.
"Familiarization with the new system may take some time, so, the Department requests the patience of all taxpayers/stakeholders for the initial period after the launch of the new portal and while other functionalities get released since this is a major transition. This is another initiative by CBDT towards providing ease of compliance to its taxpayers and other stakeholders," the Ministry said.