New Income Tax e-filing website Live: ITR e-filing 2.0 portal launched; check link, features, benefits

New e-filing website (www.incometax.gov.in) launch: The Income Tax Department launched its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in today (7th June, 2021). It will provide convenience and a “modern, seamless experience” to taxpayers. “Dear taxpayer, The Income Tax Department is happy to inform the launch of its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on 7th June 2021,” the Tax Department said in messages sent to taxpayers.

“We are as excited about the new portal as our users! We are at the final stages in the roll-out of the new portal and it will be available shortly. We appreciate your patience as we work towards making it operational soon,” the tax department tweeted at 9 am.

Along with the launch of the new e-filing portal, the Income Tax Department will also provide free of cost ITR preparation software for Forms ITR-1, ITR-2 and 4. In a statement earlier, the Ministry of Finance had said, “Free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with; Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.”

Screen grab of new e-filing portal

New ITR e-filing website link

You can access the new e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in.

New e-filing portal features and benefits

Immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers

Single dashboard to display all interactions and uploads or pending actions for follow-up action by taxpayer;

Taxpayers can proactively update their profile to provide details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.

The detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021)

New call center for taxpayer assistance for promt response to taxpayer queries.

Detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent also provided;

Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, Add tax professionals, Submit responses to Notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals would be available.

