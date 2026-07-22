Many young professionals who earn a good income do not feel they are moving forward financially. For some, the enthusiasm associated with receiving a paycheck on payday has disappeared. Promotions bring bigger paychecks, and annual increments continue to follow, but the sense of financial security remains just out of reach.

This disconnect is difficult to ignore. Compared to previous generations at the same stage of their careers, today’s workforce is earning substantially more. However, conversations around money are increasingly influenced by phrases such as, “I’m falling behind,” “I’m overextended,” and “It’s still not enough.”

The feeling is not entirely anecdotal. According to Aon’s Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2026, salary increments in India are projected to average around 9.1%. Yet, despite healthy pay hikes, many professionals say they do not feel significantly better off financially. So where does all the extra money go? Are rising costs slowly eroding incomes, or are changing lifestyles and expectations raising the bar for what financial success looks like?

#1. A Higher Salary Does Not Always Leave More Money In Hand

A salary hike is expected to make life easier. But for many professionals, the additional income disappears much faster than anticipated.

Consider a simple example. A professional earning ₹80,000 a month receives a 10% hike, taking the salary to ₹88,000. On paper, that’s an extra ₹8,000. But if rent rises by ₹3,000, grocery bills increase by ₹1,000, SIP contributions go up by ₹1,500 and insurance premiums increase by another ₹500, most of that raise is already accounted for before any discretionary spending begins.

The result is that income growth and wealth creation do not always move together. A larger salary may improve earnings on paper, but it does not necessarily create a significantly larger surplus.

Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, says that inflation has steadily eroded purchasing power, meaning higher incomes do not automatically translate into greater financial security. He also points out that many young professionals begin their careers with education loans and continue to juggle credit card dues, personal loans and other liabilities, leaving a significant portion of their income committed to debt repayments rather than savings.

Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money, however, believes the issue extends beyond inflation alone. He argues that the definition of a “normal life” has changed considerably over the years. Previous generations largely aspired to own a house, a car and build savings. Today, expectations often include buying a home in a prime neighbourhood, international holidays, premium schooling for children, retirement planning and spending on experiences. As aspirations continue to expand, even higher salaries can begin to feel inadequate.

#2. Every Salary Hike Seems To Come With A Lifestyle Upgrade

The first salary often feels transformative. A few years later, however, what once felt like a luxury gradually becomes routine.

A better phone, frequent food deliveries, streaming subscriptions, weekend getaways, a bigger car or a move to a better neighbourhood—none of these expenses may seem excessive individually. But together, they quietly increase monthly spending.

Social media has accelerated this shift. Every scroll brings someone celebrating a promotion, buying a home or travelling abroad. Even if those moments do not reflect the complete financial picture, they can make ordinary financial progress feel inadequate. Before long, every salary increase is matched by a lifestyle upgrade, making it difficult to feel any richer than before.

#3. Bigger Pay Cheques Are Chasing Bigger Expenses

Beyond lifestyle choices, many expenses today are simply unavoidable. Housing costs, healthcare, education and insurance have become significantly more expensive over the years, putting increasing pressure on household budgets.

Housing, in particular, has become one of the biggest financial hurdles. According to ANAROCK Research, average residential property prices across India’s top seven cities rose 11% year-on-year in Q2 2025, with the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessing the sharpest increase of 27%. At the same time, rents have also climbed across several urban markets, making homeownership and even renting significantly more expensive than it was just a few years ago.

For many working professionals, achieving milestones such as buying a home or building a retirement corpus now requires far more money than it did a decade ago. While salaries have increased, the cost of achieving the same financial goals has risen just as quickly.

Vijay Kuppa says the picture is more nuanced than simply earning more. While salary increments remain healthy, incomes are not keeping pace with rising aspirations, and inflation in essential categories such as healthcare and education has further widened the gap.

#4. Earning More Is Not Always The Answer

When money feels tight, the obvious solution is often to look for a better-paying job or wait for the next appraisal. But for many professionals, every salary hike seems to bring only temporary relief. Before long, rising expenses, bigger commitments and new financial goals begin to absorb the additional income.

The pressure is also visible in household finances. According to RBI data, household financial liabilities eased to 4.7% of GDP in FY25 from 6.2% in FY24, while net household financial assets improved to 6% of GDP, reflecting a gradual recovery in savings. Even so, experts say many households continue to juggle higher living costs, EMIs and long-term financial commitments, making it harder for higher incomes to translate into a stronger sense of financial security.

Gibin John believes earning more can certainly improve financial stability, but it does not automatically create a greater sense of security if spending and lifestyle expectations grow at the same pace. According to him, true financial success lies in having financial freedom, adequate savings, manageable debt and the ability to achieve personal goals without constantly worrying about money.

This perhaps explains why two people earning the same salary can feel very differently about their finances. For one, it may feel like enough. For the other, it may still feel like they are falling behind.

#5. Feeling ‘Behind’ Has Become The New Normal

A decade ago, earning ₹1 lakh a month was widely seen as a major financial milestone. Today, particularly in urban centres, that income often has to cover rent or home loan EMIs, insurance premiums, healthcare costs, investments, childcare expenses and day-to-day living costs.

At the same time, the definition of success has evolved. Along with financial stability, many professionals now aspire to travel more, retire early, invest regularly, pursue hobbies and provide the best opportunities for their families. None of these goals are unrealistic individually, but together they demand far more from every pay cheque.

Perhaps that is why earning more does not always feel like getting ahead. The salary may have grown, but so have the expectations attached to it. And as the definition of a comfortable life continues to evolve, many professionals find themselves asking the same question: If I’m earning more than ever before, why does it still feel like I’m falling behind?

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.