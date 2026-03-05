Among the wide list of companies under the Tata Group umbrella, one stock that has recently caught the attention of analysts is Tata Technologies.

The brokerage firm JM Financial, in its latest report, has maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating to Tata Technologies, indicating a cautious stance.

Let’s take a detailed look at the JM Financial view on this Tata group stock. According to the brokerage report, the company is targeting better performance in the coming years. However, some operational and market challenges remain that could influence the pace of growth.

JM Financial on Tata Technologies: Management targets stronger growth ahead

As per the brokerage house report, management is aiming for doubl-digitt organic revenue growth in FY27, along with improved profitability.

The company expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin to reach 18% by the Q4FY27.

The brokerage report noted that “management indicated confidence in a healthy growth trajectory, targeting double-digit organic revenue growth in FY27 with an 18% EBITDA margin exit rate by Q4FY27.”

Despite this outlook, JM Financial has chosen to maintain a cautious stance. It stated that “execution needs to be monitored. There have been delays in deal ramp-up and, hence, growth has been soft in the past.”

JM Financial on Tata Technologies: Demand conditions are improving but uneven

One positive development highlighted by the company is the improving demand environment, especially in the automotive engineering research and development sector.

According to the brokerage report, “the automotive ER&D market has experienced delays rather than cancellation of key projects.”

This suggests that while projects may have been postponed due to global uncertainties, they are still expected to move forward eventually.

The company has also secured several new deals recently. Tata Technologies has won three full vehicle development deals in recent quarters.

In addition to automotive projects, the aerospace segment continues to perform relatively well. The company currently has an annual revenue run rate of around 40 million United States dollars from this vertical.

However, demand trends vary by region. The Europe and Asia currently dominate the deal pipeline, while North America remains relatively soft.

JM Financial on Tata Technologies: Strategic partnerships and expansion efforts

Another area highlighted by the company is its partnership with global automobile manufacturers.

One example is the joint venture with German automaker BMW. According to the brokerage report, “Tata Tech BMW JV continues to deliver and is tracking ahead of expectations.”

At the same time, the company is attempting to reduce dependence on a few large clients. The acquisition of ES-Tec is expected to help diversify its client base and lower concentration risks over time.

JM Financial on Tata Technologies: Margin recovery expected but key challenges remain

As per the brokerage house, the profit margins have faced pressure recently due to operational disruptions and supply chain issues. The report noted that the major factor affecting performance was a cybersecurity incident involving a key client.

According to the brokerage report, margins were temporarily affected due to these operational challenges. However, the company expects improvement in the coming quarters.

The report noted that “Tata Technologies expects EBITDA margin to improve to 16% in Q4FY26.” Over the longer term, the company aims to exit FY27 with margins of around 18%.

The brokerage pointed out that “valuations are at 29x FY27 consensus EPS.”

What investors need to watch

The Tata Technologies management has outlined a growth roadmap supported by new deals, improving demand conditions and margin recovery plans, but the brokerage believes the execution of these plans will be crucial.

The brokerage’s cautious stance stems from a combination of factors, including past delays in deal ramp-ups, uneven global demand trends and relatively high valuation levels.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.