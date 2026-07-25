On July 8, 2024, Reliance Industries touched an all-time high of Rs 1,608.95. Over the next nine months, the stock corrected falling to Rs 1,115.55 on April 7, 2025. It recovered to a fresh new high of Rs 1,611.20 on January 5, 2026 and then fell again. The current price of Rs 1,275.35 puts the stock approximately 20.84 per cent below its recent peak.

For a company that generated Rs 10.56 lakh crore in revenue and Rs 95,754 crore in net profit during FY26, such price action appears counterintuitive. The answer, however, lies less in weakening fundamentals and more in how the market values businesses that are simultaneously funding their next phase of growth.

Is the Business Actually Slowing?

The annual numbers answer this cleanly.

Year Revenue (Rs crore) Operating Profit (Rs crore) OPM PAT (Rs crore) FY23 8,76,396 1,42,318 16% 74,088 FY24 8,99,041 1,62,498 18% 79,020 FY25 9,62,820 1,65,598 17% 81,309 FY26 10,55,780 1,79,065 17% 95,754 Source: Screener

Consecutive years of record revenue. FY26 PAT of Rs 95,754 crore is the highest in company history. The operating profit of Rs 1,79,065 crore is the highest ever. The most recent quarter — Q1 FY27 reported revenue of Rs 3,09,468 crore, PAT of Rs 23,196 crore and operating profit of Rs 47,517 crore.

The answer to whether the business is slowing is: no. The business is growing. The question then is why the stock is not.

If the financial performance continues to improve, then the explanation is unlikely to lie in deteriorating fundamentals. Instead, investors need to understand how Reliance’s earnings mix is changing, how conglomerates are valued by the market, and why businesses investing heavily for future growth often trade below what their current financials might suggest.

Six Businesses, Six Different Growth Stories

This is where most retail investor analysis goes wrong. Reliance is still described in much of the financial media as an oil company. That description stopped being accurate several years ago. Today Reliance operates across six distinct businesses with materially different growth profiles and valuation frameworks. Each business is at a different stage of its growth cycle, which explains why the market values the group differently from a pure-play company.

Oil-to-Chemicals remains the largest revenue contributor. Q1 FY27 revenue from this segment was approximately Rs 2,01,803 crore — roughly 59 per cent of consolidated revenue. While O2C may no longer be Reliance’s fastest-growing business, it remains its largest cash generator. In effect, the segment has evolved from being Reliance’s primary growth engine to becoming the financial backbone of its next phase of expansion. Its scale, integrated operations and strong operating cash flows enable the company to invest aggressively across Retail, Digital Services and New Energy without materially weakening its balance sheet.

Jio Platforms is India’s largest telecom operator with 533 million subscribers and 285 million 5G users as of Q1 FY27. ARPU stands at Rs 215.6. AirFiber has reached 14 million homes. Jio holds a 78 per cent share of net additions in the Fixed Wireless Access market. Revenue grew approximately 12 per cent in the most recent quarter. The more important development within Jio is that digital services — content, cloud, compute, IoT, managed services and AI-related offerings — are now growing faster than connectivity revenue. Management has repeatedly highlighted this shift. The next phase of growth is likely to be driven less by subscriber additions and more by higher customer monetisation through AI-enabled services, enterprise cloud and managed services. If this strategy succeeds, Jio’s long-term valuation could become increasingly linked to its digital ecosystem rather than its telecom subscriber base alone.

Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer with segments across grocery, fashion, consumer electronics, pharma and e-commerce. Revenue in the most recent quarter was approximately Rs 90,408 crore, growing approximately 12 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA margins are under intentional pressure. Management has explicitly stated that lower Retail margins are a conscious outcome of accelerated investments in digital commerce and hyperlocal delivery. The key question is whether these investments ultimately translate into higher customer lifetime value, stronger market share and improved operating leverage. If they do, today’s margin pressure could become tomorrow’s competitive advantage.

Reliance Consumer Products is becoming a new growth engine within the conglomerate. Revenue reached approximately Rs 8,600 crore in Q1 FY27, growing 2.1 times year-on-year. Brands include Campa, Independence, beverages and personal care. Although still relatively small within the overall group, RCPL illustrates Reliance’s ambition to replicate its execution capabilities in another large consumer market. If the business scales successfully, it could emerge as an additional long-term earnings driver.

JioStar and Media reported revenue of approximately Rs 12,799 crore with EBITDA growing approximately 30 per cent. While still modest in terms of earnings contribution, the business complements Jio’s digital ecosystem by combining connectivity, content and advertising into a single consumer platform.

New Energy is the segment that most directly explains the gap between the business quality and the stock’s current valuation. This includes solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen, data centres and AI infrastructure. Today it contributes almost nothing to earnings. Unlike Jio or Retail, New Energy is still in its capital deployment phase. Solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen and AI-ready data centres require significant upfront investment before meaningful revenues begin to emerge. This naturally creates a timing mismatch between capital expenditure and earnings, which partly explains why investors remain cautious despite the long-term opportunity.

Unlike earlier growth engines such as Jio, New Energy is being built at a time when India is actively encouraging domestic manufacturing of solar modules, batteries and green hydrogen. If Reliance executes successfully, this business could eventually transform from a capital-intensive project into a meaningful earnings contributor, much like Jio evolved from a loss-making telecom venture into one of the group’s largest profit generators.

The EBITDA Shift: The Most Important Structural Change

Revenue is still dominated by Oil-to-Chemicals at approximately 59 per cent of consolidated revenue. But EBITDA tells a different story. Consumer businesses — Jio, Retail, Consumer Products and Media now contribute more than 50 per cent of consolidated EBITDA. This is perhaps the most important structural change taking place within Reliance. Although revenue continues to be dominated by energy, the company’s earnings profile is increasingly being driven by consumer and technology businesses. Markets, however, often take time to re-rate companies undergoing such transitions, especially when legacy businesses continue to dominate reported revenues.

Capital Allocation: Reliance’s Hidden Competitive Advantage

One reason Reliance has repeatedly entered new industries is its ability to recycle cash flows from mature businesses into emerging opportunities. Cash flows generated by the Oil-to-Chemicals business funded telecom. Today, cash generated by O2C and Jio is increasingly being reinvested into Retail, Digital Commerce and New Energy. This disciplined capital allocation has allowed Reliance to build multiple large businesses without repeatedly depending on equity dilution or excessive leverage. For long-term investors, this capital allocation framework may be as important as the individual businesses themselves. Free cash flow stands at Rs 70,023 crore. Debt to equity is 0.45x. CFO to EBITDA is 93.7 per cent — indicating that operating profits are converting into cash at a high rate.

Why the Stock Is 21 per cent Below Its Peak

Five factors help explain why the stock continues to trade below its peak.

The Conglomerate Discount is probably the most analytically significant reason. Conglomerates often trade at lower valuation multiples than pure-play businesses because investors cannot independently value each segment, capital allocation decisions remain centralised, and mature businesses are expected to fund emerging ones. As a result, the market generally applies a blended multiple rather than assigning individual valuations to businesses such as Jio, Retail or New Energy. This is commonly referred to as the conglomerate discount and is one of the key reasons Reliance’s valuation continues to be debated. The flip side, however, is diversification — weakness in one business can often be offset by strength in another, giving Reliance greater earnings stability than most single-business companies.

New Energy earnings lag. The investment in solar, battery, hydrogen and data centre infrastructure is large and ongoing. The commercial earnings from those assets are not yet material. The market is pricing current earnings while Reliance is investing for future ones.

Retail margin suppression creates a visible drag on consolidated profitability that the market penalises in the short term, even if management’s long-term rationale is sound.

Energy cyclicality discount. O2C earnings fluctuate with refining margins, oil prices and petrochemical spreads. Even in a strong quarter, investors apply a discount to commodity-linked earnings because they know the cycle does not last indefinitely.

The absence of a visible next growth catalyst. The previous decade-defining catalyst for Reliance was Jio. The market is now looking for the equivalent next engine — whether that is New Energy at commercial scale, AI infrastructure monetisation or digital commerce reaching profitability. Until one of these delivers measurable earnings, the stock is likely to remain range-bound relative to its peak.

Could Reliance Be Worth More Than Its Current Valuation?

Many market participants believe Reliance’s listed valuation does not fully reflect the standalone value of businesses such as Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail. If these businesses were valued independently using sector-specific multiples, the combined value could differ materially from the market’s current valuation of the consolidated entity. While such sum-of-the-parts valuation exercises vary widely across analysts, they help explain why the debate around conglomerate discount remains central to the Reliance investment thesis.

ALSO READ Why Ashish Kacholia Picked a Stake in this Smallcap Energy Stock

Whether that valuation gap eventually narrows will depend less on financial engineering and more on whether these newer businesses begin contributing meaningfully to consolidated earnings.

The Valuation

Despite reporting record FY26 revenue and profit, Reliance currently trades at around 23.1x earnings, below its three-year median valuation of 25.7x. The stock also trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.7x and a price-to-book ratio of 1.93x. This suggests that investors are assigning a lower multiple despite continued earnings growth, reflecting execution risks around New Energy, Retail profitability and the pace of monetisation across newer businesses rather than any deterioration in the core business. Whether this discount narrows will depend less on the performance of the mature businesses and more on whether newer investments begin contributing meaningfully to consolidated earnings over the next few years.

What Could Go Wrong?

The current valuation discount may persist if New Energy projects take longer than expected to generate commercial returns, Retail margins remain under pressure for an extended period, or Jio’s next phase of monetisation fails to offset slowing subscriber growth. Similarly, prolonged weakness in refining margins or petrochemical spreads could continue to weigh on consolidated earnings. These are the key risks investors should monitor alongside the long-term growth opportunities.

What to Watch

Investors should watch three things closely over the next few years: whether Retail margins recover as digital investments mature, whether Jio continues to increase monetisation through AI, cloud and enterprise services, and whether New Energy begins generating commercial revenues. Progress across these areas is likely to determine whether the market assigns Reliance a higher valuation multiple.

Over the past four decades, Reliance has repeatedly used cash flows from mature businesses to build the next growth engine — from petrochemicals to telecom, from telecom to retail, and now towards New Energy and digital infrastructure. The market’s current hesitation is not about whether Reliance remains a high-quality company; it is about whether these new investments can generate returns comparable to those delivered by Jio over the last decade.

History suggests that Reliance has rarely been rewarded while it is investing heavily; it has typically been rewarded after those investments begin generating earnings. Whether the current correction reflects another such phase or a more structural change in the company’s growth trajectory will become clearer over the next few years.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) is India’s most trusted financial media

company, providing expert stock recommendations, market insights, and wealth-

building strategies for nearly four decades. To know more about DSIJ, visit here .

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.