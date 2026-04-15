2026 continues to be a challenging year for the equity markets so far. The key Indian Benchmark Indices – Sensex and Nifty are down between 7-8% so far this year on the back of ongoing geopolitical tension in West Asia, a sharp spike in oil prices. Yet, amid all this there have been pockets of strength and some stocks that delivered stupendous returns. One such stock in focus is MTAR Technologies.

The surprising outperformer: MTAR Technologies

While markets have been under pressure, this defence sector stock has delivered exceptional returns.

The company in focus is MTAR Technologies. So far in 2026, the share price of the company surged 100%.

The rally has been sharp and steady. In today’s trading section, the stock jumped as much as 10% in early trade and hit its 52-week high on the NSE.

MTAR Technologies: What’s driving the rally?

The latest buzz around this stock momentum appears to be linked to developments in the global energy space.

According to Reuters, Bloom Energy is expanding its agreement with Oracle. As per the Reuters report, under this agreement, it could supply fuel cells with a capacity of up to 2.8 gigawatts. However, Financialexpress.com could not verify the news independently.

This will be a key development for MTAR Technologies.

The company also plays a key role in the supply chain. It produces components used in advanced energy systems.

Furthermore, its manufacturing capabilities include specialised parts such as hydrogen boxes, electrolysers, and precision sheet metal assemblies. These are essential for fuel cell technology.

Key player across defence and clean energy

MTAR Technologies also operates in the defence and aerospace sectors, apart from its clean energy exposure

The company supplies precision-engineered components to organisations like DRDO labs and defence public sector units, along with global companies.

MTAR Technologies share performance

Over the last five trading sessions, the stock has gained around 14%. In the past one month, it has surged nearly 39%.

Looking at a slightly longer period, the stock is up about 117% in six months. On a year-to-date basis in 2026, it has delivered returns of around 100%.

The stock recently touched its 52-week high of Rs 4,850, while the 52-week low stands at Rs 1,347.80.