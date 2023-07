Domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the green zone today. In the intraday trade, the NSE Nifty 50 soared 133.45 points or 0.68% to 19,814.05 and BSE Sensex surged 486.80 points or 0.73% to 66, 842.51. Among the broader market indices – Nifty Next 50 gained 0.27%, Nifty 100 rose 0.57%, the Nifty 200 gained 0.53%, Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.42%, while Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 0.37%, Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 0.43%. The Volatility Index surged 3.24%. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank rose 0.19%, Nifty IT gained 0.48%, Nifty FMCG surged 0.76%, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.19%, Nifty Auto gained 0.06%, Nifty Metal rose 0.12%, and Nifty Media gained 0.54%. Tata Motors, Tata Motor (DVR), Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and ITC were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Action Construction Equipment, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Alkem Laboratories, The Anup Engineering, Ashapura Minechem, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bharat Wire Ropes, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Castrol India, Century Textiles & Industries, Chalet Hotels, Colgate Palmolive (India), Credit Access Grameen, CSB Bank, Engineers India, Eris Lifesciences, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, Five-Star Business Finance, Fortis Healthcare, Gabriel India, GAIL (India), Gallantt Ispat, Gandhi Special Tubes, Gensol Engineering, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Glenmark Life Sciences, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNA Axles, Godawari Power And Ispat, Grasim Industries, Gravita India, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Igarashi Motors India, IIFL Finance, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Indo Tech Transformers, Inox Green Energy Services, Iris Business Services, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jindal Stainless, JTL INDUSTRIES, Jupiter Wagons, Jyothy Labs, Karma Energy, Kaynes Technology India, KEC International, Kirloskar Brothers, Kokuyo Camlin, Kalpataru Projects International, Larsen & Toubro, Maan Aluminium, Maharashtra Seamless, Marksans Pharma, Metro Brands, MIC Electronics, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, MRF, Natco Pharma, National Aluminium Company, Nilkamal, NRB Bearing, NMDC Steel, NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Pix Transmissions, Power Mech Projects, Prakash Industries, Pressman Advertising, Railtel Corporation Of India, Refex Industries, Responsive Industries, RITES, Ramkrishna Forgings, RPG Life Sciences, Sah Polymers, Sanghvi Movers, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Satin Creditcare Network, Synergy Green Industries, Sigma Solve, Steel Strips Wheels, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Coffee, Tata Communications, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Metaliks, Tata Motors, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, TIL, The Tinplate Company of India, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TVS Motor Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, WE WIN, The Western India Plywoods, W S Industries (I), Xchanging, Zen Technologies, Zodiac Clothing Company, and Zydus Lifesciences were among 129 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Atam Valves, Lexus Granito (India), Orient Bell, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), SEL Manufacturing Company, Bkm Industries, Paras Petrofils, Viji Finance, Vinny Overseas, and Zee Learn were among 12 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Lovable Lingerie, Aspinwall and Company, Rupa & Company, TCI Express, Lux Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Tata Investment Corporation, Bedmutha Industries, Zodiac Clothing Company, Vaishali Pharma, Tata Motors, Bhagyanagar India, Mold-Tek Technologies, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Shaily Engineering Plastics, Gandhi Special Tubes, Donear Industries, Sobha, MSP Steel & Power, TTL, Bang Overseas, CESC, and Transwarranty Finance Limited were among the volume gainers.