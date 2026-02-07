Nemish Shah needs no introduction for investors in India. Like many rightly call him, he is India’s answer to Warren Buffett in its truest sense. This almost invisible super investor is known for his investment views and value investing strategies.

In 1984, Nemish Shah along with another super investor of India, Vallabh Bhanshali, founded one of India’s leading financial advisory institutions – ENAM Securities.

I have been personally following Shah’s portfolio for a few years now and it is a challenging task given the moves are extremely rare. Shah currently holds only 5 stocks in his individual portfolio, with a net worth Rs 3,238 cr. Enam Securities Pvt Ltd holds another 30 stocks worth Rs 14,684 cr.

But 2 stocks from his individual portfolio have caught the attention of investors, especially after the recent budget. One of them is a well-known textile machinery manufacturer and the other an air compressor manufacturer.

The big question is why these companies are suddenly grabbing attention of investors post the budget. Let us dive into them to see what exactly the reason is.

Elgi Equipments: The Zero-Debt Engineer Powering the Navy

Incorporated in 1960, Elgi Equipment Limited along with its subsidiaries, is in the business of manufacturing and supplying Air Compressors & Automotive Equipment.

With a market cap of Rs 15,386 cr, the Company is the 6th largest air compressor manufacturer globally and the 2nd largest in India.

Nemish Shah currently holds a 1.7% stake in the company worth Rs 262 cr. But what has made the company step into the spotlight after the budget is its stealth mode partnership with the Indian Navy. The company is on the cusp of what can be called a defence led surge.

Through ELGi Sauer Compressors Ltd, a JV with German giant JP Sauer & Sohn, the company has become indispensable to the Indian Navy. By indigenizing high-pressure compressors (up to 500 bar) at its new 50,000 sq. ft. facility, ELGi is securing the breath of naval divers and the spark for naval engines.

Recently, ELGi claimed a big win as it replaced Russian-made compressors on MCMVs (Mine Counter Measure Vessels). The Navy was struggling with the maintenance of complex Russian water-cooled systems. ELGi designed custom air-cooled high-pressure compressors that passed a rigorous one-year “No Confirmation No Commitment” (NCNC) trial before being fully adopted.

ELGi Sauer is one of the few entities in India capable of manufacturing compressors that operate at 500 bar pressure. These are critical for the latest generation of warships and submarines.

ELGi also recently inaugurated a 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Kallappalayam (Coimbatore) with an investment of ₹40 crore. This plant is specifically designed to manufacture High-Pressure Compressors for naval ship propulsion, Pressure Reducing Stations (essential for high-pressure distribution on ships) and Portable Breathing Air Compressors for naval divers and rescue operations.

The financials of the company have recorded steady and sustained growth, especially the profits.

FY FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 5-Year CAGR Sales/Rs Cr 1,829 1,924 2,525 3,041 3,218 3,510 14% EBITDA/Rs Cr 138 217 298 437 491 529 31% Profits/Rs Cr 43 102 178 371 312 350 52%

The share price of Elgi Equipment was around Rs 168 in February 2021 and as on 6th February 2026 it was Rs 486, which is a 190% jump in 5 years.

The stock is currently trading at a PE of 40x, and the current industry PE is 38x.

ELGi compressors are also integrated into Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicles (ARRV), providing the pneumatic power needed for field repairs of tanks and heavy artillery. In case of Aerospace, ELGi provides oil-free air for jet engine testing and cabin pressurization simulators, though this is a smaller segment compared to their Naval dominance.

Elgi also recently reported that a leading French defense equipment manufacturer switched to their compressors to achieve massive energy savings (over 322,000 kWh annually), signalling their ability to win international defense contracts based on green operational metrics.

LMW: Why The “Tejas” Connection Matters Now

Incorporated in 1962, Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW), is a leading Textile Machinery Manufacturer in India engaged in the manufacturing and selling of textile spinning machinery, CNC Machine Tools,

The company has a current market cap of Rs 16,953 cr and Nemish Shah holds an 8.7% stake in the company worth over Rs 1,450 cr, making it the biggest holding in his portfolio.

While the company has textile machinery division holding the largest revenue contributor title, its Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) where the future value is potentially being forged.

LMW is Tier-1 partner to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and supplies the critical air intake modules for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

HAL has recently been tasked with producing 83 Tejas Mark 1A jets. Since HAL’s internal capacity is capped at 8 jets per year, LMW is perfectly positioned to absorb the outsourced structural manufacturing, which HAL plans to increase.

The ATC is involved in manufacturing precision components for the Nirbhay Cruise Missile, a long-range, all-weather subsonic cruise missile. Plus, under India’s Rafale deal, LMW is a beneficiary of the 50% offset clause, providing fuel tanks, pylons, and sub-assemblies for the French fighter jets.

The company’s order book stands at over Rs 2,600 cr, out of which Rs 360 cr comes from ATC.

The financials of the company saw a big drop in FY25…

FY FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 5-Year CAGR Sales/Rs Cr 1,574 1,727 3,171 4,719 4,696 3,012 14% EBITDA/Rs Cr 11 71 247 450 435 142 66% Profits/Rs Cr 28 45 181 384 374 103 27%

The sharp decline in FY25 was primarily driven by a deep cyclical slump in the Indian textile spinning sector, causing a 36% collapse in net sales and a 72.5% drop in net profit. With domestic mills operating at low capacity and delaying all capital expenditure, LMW’s Textile Machinery Division (TMD) was forced to move to a 5-day working week as capacity utilization plummeted to sub-50%.

The share price of LMW was around Rs 6,150 in February 2021 and as on 6th February 2026 it was Rs 15,532 which is a 150% jump in 5 years.

The company’s share is trading at a current PE of 137x which is much higher than the current industry median of 29x.

While one would say this is too high, many say that the market is pricing in the hidden aerospace value and not the textile part of the business. Plus, the company is virtually debt-free, holds over Rs 1,400 cr in cash, and is the only private Indian player with the technical capability to build structural modules for fighter jets at scale.

Efficiency & Resilience: LMW’s Financial Moat

One of LMW’s greatest strength is its Cash Conversion Cycle of just 21 days, while the industry median is around 158 days. Which means LMW can get cash back into its bank in just about a month, while peers take almost 6 months.

Priced for Perfection or Hidden Growth?

The transformation of Elgi Equipment and LMW hints at a structural shift where India’s industrial veterans are going into strategic defense assets. By moving from simple machinery to mission-critical naval and aerospace systems, these companies have effectively decoupled their growth from the generic manufacturing cycle.

The valuation premiums and triple-digit share price jumps point towards the market pricing them for the future value. The impressive order books and near zero debt give a push to investor confidence, which is further strengthened by the backing of Nemish Shah.

Whether these firms can maintain their momentum amidst global tariff shifts and domestic textile volatility remains the critical question for the time to come. For now, the stealth mode has ended, and the market’s view of India’s manufacturing prowess has been fundamentally rewritten. Adding these stocks to a watchlist is a very smart idea.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.