Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 8 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹245, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹244,510, reflecting a gain of 5.77% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,445. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 245 231 13.34 5.77% 10 gm 2,445 2,312 133.40 5.77% 1 Kg 244,510 231,170 13,340.00 5.77% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices jumped more than 4% to exceed $76 per ounce, marking a three-week high after US President Donald Trump delayed strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure to allow negotiations on a potential resolution.

ALSO READ Gold, silver prices jump as oil crashes 13%: Why the Trump-Iran ceasefire is a relief for bullion

The two-week ceasefire, including Iran’s agreement to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz and Israel’s assent, eased geopolitical risk and supported precious metals.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Silver remains down approximately 37% from its peak since the onset of the conflict, pressured by surging energy prices that heightened inflation concerns and reinforced hawkish central bank expectations, while the temporary ceasefire has bolstered short-term market sentiment.

ALSO READ Gold, silver prices jump as oil crashes 13%: Why the Trump-Iran ceasefire is a relief for bullion

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 244 ( 12.99 ) 2,445 ( 129.90 ) 244,470 ( 12,990.00 ) Bangalore 245 ( 13.36 ) 2,447 ( 133.60 ) 244,710 ( 13,360.00 ) Chennai 245 ( 13.38 ) 2,452 ( 133.80 ) 245,220 ( 13,380.00 ) Delhi 244 ( 13.32 ) 2,441 ( 133.20 ) 244,090 ( 13,320.00 ) Hyderabad 245 ( 13.36 ) 2,449 ( 133.60 ) 244,900 ( 13,360.00 ) Kolkata 244 ( 13.33 ) 2,442 ( 133.30 ) 244,190 ( 13,330.00 ) Mumbai 245 ( 13.34 ) 2,445 ( 133.40 ) 244,510 ( 13,340.00 ) Pune 245 ( 13.34 ) 2,445 ( 133.40 ) 244,510 ( 13,340.00 ) Surat 245 ( 13.36 ) 2,448 ( 133.60 ) 244,840 ( 13,360.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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