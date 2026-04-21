Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 21 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹252, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹251,980, reflecting a loss of 0.51% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,520.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 252 253 1.29 0.51% 10 gm 2,520 2,533 12.90 0.51% 1 Kg 251,980 253,270 1,290.00 0.51% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver hovered near $80 an ounce on Tuesday after recent declines, as markets tracked developments in US-Iran negotiations ahead of the ceasefire expiry. Geopolitical tensions remain elevated with the Strait of Hormuz expected to stay closed until a formal agreement is reached.

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The ongoing conflict has triggered a major energy supply shock, increasing inflationary pressures and strengthening expectations of central bank rate hikes, which typically weigh on non-yielding assets like silver.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Despite these factors, silver has already corrected nearly 15% since the start of the Iran war, reflecting sustained downside pressure.

ALSO READ 5 reasons gold is stuck around $4,800 despite the Iran war and rising oil prices

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 252 ( 1.27 ) 2,523 ( 12.70 ) 252,310 ( 1,270.00 ) Bangalore 252 ( 1.29 ) 2,522 ( 12.90 ) 252,170 ( 1,290.00 ) Chennai 253 ( 1.29 ) 2,527 ( 12.90 ) 252,710 ( 1,290.00 ) Delhi 252 ( 1.29 ) 2,515 ( 12.90 ) 251,540 ( 1,290.00 ) Hyderabad 252 ( 1.29 ) 2,524 ( 12.90 ) 252,380 ( 1,290.00 ) Kolkata 252 ( 1.29 ) 2,516 ( 12.90 ) 251,640 ( 1,290.00 ) Mumbai 252 ( 1.29 ) 2,520 ( 12.90 ) 251,980 ( 1,290.00 ) Pune 252 ( 1.29 ) 2,520 ( 12.90 ) 251,980 ( 1,290.00 ) Surat 252 ( 1.29 ) 2,523 ( 12.90 ) 252,310 ( 1,290.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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