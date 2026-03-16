Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 16 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹256, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹255,860, reflecting a loss of 1.30% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,559. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 256 259 3.38 1.30% 10 gm 2,559 2,592 33.80 1.30% 1 Kg 255,860 259,240 3,380.00 1.30% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices dropped to nearly $80 per ounce, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session as geopolitical tensions and monetary policy uncertainty pressured the market. Oil prices surged after the US attacked military targets near Iran’s key oil-export hub at Kharg Island and warned of further strikes if Tehran interferes with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Markets are also assessing reports that the US may form a coalition to escort vessels through the critical waterway linking the Persian Gulf to global markets. Elevated energy costs and inflation concerns have reduced expectations for interest rate cuts, while the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates unchanged this week.

Outlook for Silver Investors

The Fed is widely expected to hold its policy rate steady this week, while central banks in the Eurozone, UK, Japan, Switzerland, Australia and Canada are also set to decide on monetary policy. MCX Silver with May expiry is likely to weaken to Rs 2.56 lakh per kilogram amid a weak sentiment in the world silver market.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 256 ( 3.36 ) 2,562 ( 33.60 ) 256,200 ( 3,360.00 ) Bangalore 256 ( 3.38 ) 2,561 ( 33.80 ) 256,060 ( 3,380.00 ) Chennai 257 ( 3.39 ) 2,566 ( 33.90 ) 256,600 ( 3,390.00 ) Delhi 255 ( 3.37 ) 2,554 ( 33.70 ) 255,420 ( 3,370.00 ) Hyderabad 256 ( 3.38 ) 2,563 ( 33.80 ) 256,270 ( 3,380.00 ) Kolkata 256 ( 3.38 ) 2,555 ( 33.80 ) 255,520 ( 3,380.00 ) Mumbai 256 ( 3.38 ) 2,559 ( 33.80 ) 255,860 ( 3,380.00 ) Pune 256 ( 3.38 ) 2,559 ( 33.80 ) 255,860 ( 3,380.00 ) Surat 256 ( 3.38 ) 2,562 ( 33.80 ) 256,200 ( 3,380.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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