Nifty Next 50 beats other large, mid, small caps in May, Nifty 50 lags broad markets; some global indices soar

In May, despite inching towards new record levels, headline Nifty 50 index failed to keep pace with the broader market performance, particularly when compared to the Nifty Next 50 index. A recent report by Motilal Oswal highlighted that the Nifty Junior, or Nifty Next 50 index, witnessed a rise of 6.42% in May, extending its winning streak for the third consecutive month. Over the span of three months, the index jumped 12.88%.

Index 31-May-23 1 Month 3 Month 6 Month 1 Year Nifty 50 18,534.40 2.60% 7.11% -1.19% 11.76% Nifty Next 50 42,049.30 6.42% 12.88% -3.75% 7.87% Nifty Midcap 150 12,623.35 5.69% 10.62% 4.38% 18.91% Nifty Smallcap 250 9,913.40 5.54% 11.09% 2.72% 14.30% Nifty 500 15,766.40 3.59% 8.59% -1.13% 11.66% Index performance

The Nifty Midcap 150 emerged as a strong performer, a close second to Nifty Junior, clocking a monthly gain of 5.69% and a three-month gain of 10.62%. The benchmark Nifty 50, in comparison, was the slowest moving among the indices, gaining 2.60% in May. Over the course of three months, the Nifty Smallcap 250 also exhibited substantial gains, growing 11.09%, surpassing the midcap, smallcap, and Nifty Next 50 indices. In comparison, the Nifty 500 index trailed behind with a gain of 8.59% during the same period.

Sectoral outlook for May 2023

All sectors demonstrated gains, while the Auto, Consumer Durables, and Realty sectors stood out with impressive growth rates, each exceeding 7%. The momentum factor maintained its strong performance, ending the month with a 5.9% increase.

Index 31-May-23 1 Month 3 Month 6 Month 1 Year Auto 14,199.00 7.66% 11.52% 7.31% 22.55% Bank 44,128.15 2.07% 9.58% 2.08% 24.35% Consumer Durables 26,083.75 7.45% 8.78% -1.62% 5.26% Energy 23,875.55 0.59% 10.12% -12.72% -6.89% FMCG 51,042.75 6.75% 13.58% 12.09% 31.85% Healthcare 8,210.60 2.46% 9.50% -2.02% 5.16% IT 29,319.75 5.82% -1.16% -3.53% -1.21% Metal 5,890.05 1.56% 11.78% -10.27% 10.45% Realty 478.8 7.57% 21.77% 6.36% 16.30% Sectoral performance

The rise in the Nifty 500 index was largely driven by the Consumer Discretionary and Financial Services sectors, which contributed nearly half of the overall returns in the index. Apart from Utilities, all other sectors made positive contributions to the market’s upward movement, with Bank Nifty adding 24.35% in a year.

Global Markets in May 2023

Despite concerns of bank runs, tech layoffs, and an impending recession, the Nasdaq 100 demonstrated resilience and in May, the index soared by 7.6%. On a year-to-date basis, it surged by a staggering 30%. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 experienced a 0.2% increase, while the Dow declined 3.5% in the month. The sectors that outperformed in April, Healthcare and Financial Services, failed to contribute positively to the returns in the S&P 500 for May. Instead, the IT sector contributed to the gains.

“Developed markets had a slippery slope falling by 4.6% which was led by a recession in Germany that impacted most of the countries in Europe. Emerging markets also fell by 0.4% led by South Africa & China that fell the most,” added the report.