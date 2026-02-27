Gold and silver extended their gains across domestic and global markets, with strong moves visible on MCX, firm pricing on COMEX and steady buying interest across exchange traded funds.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold for April 2, was trading at Rs 1,60,172/10 gm up 0.29%, while Silver for May, 5 stood at Rs 2,74,486/kg, higher by 2.44%. In the international market, Comex Gold Futures were quoted at $5204.3/oz, up $10.1 or 0.19%, with traded volume at 15,247 contracts. Comex Silver Futures were trading at $90.350/troy ounce, gaining $2.766 or 3.16%, with a volume of 6,724 contracts.

Silver ETF

Silver ETFs moved sharply higher in line with the rally in futures. Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 25.55, up 2.45%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 251.85, rising 2.35%. Zerodha Silver ETF was at Rs 26.69, higher by 2.18%, and Kotak Silver ETF traded at Rs 25.65, gaining 2.76%. HDFC Silver ETF quoted Rs 252.35, up 2.57%, whereas Groww Silver ETF was at Rs 25.81, advancing 2.42%.

ICICI Prudential Silver ETF traded at Rs 262.69, up 2.33%, while SBI Silver ETF stood at Rs 257.78, gaining 2.68%. Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF was priced at Rs 262.35, rising 2.25%, and UTI Silver ETF traded at Rs 254.37, up 2.48%. Axis Silver ETF was at Rs 261.24, higher by 2.06%, DSP Silver ETF quoted Rs 254.23, gaining 2.54%, and Mirae Asset Silver ETF stood at Rs 256.23, up 2.18%.

360 ONE Silver ETF traded at Rs 259.64, rising 2.12%, while Motilal Oswal Silver ETF was at Rs 259.21, up 1.75%. Edelweiss Silver ETF quoted Rs 262.37, gaining 2.26%, and Bandhan Silver ETF stood at Rs 263.47, higher by 2.40%. The gains across almost every silver ETF tracked the sharp 3.16% rise in COMEX Silver Futures and the 2.44% advance in MCX Silver.

Gold ETF

Gold ETFs also recorded steady gains, though the move was more measured compared to silver. Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 15.36, up 0.46%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 131.22, rising 0.57%. Zerodha Gold ETF was at Rs 24.97, up 0.52%, and SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme traded at Rs 135.26, gaining 0.44%.

HDFC Gold ETF quoted Rs 135.44, up 0.43%, while ICICI Prudential Gold ETF stood at Rs 135.79, rising 0.58%. Groww Gold ETF traded at Rs 15.50, up 0.71%, and Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund was at Rs 132.30, gaining 0.62%. Mirae Asset Gold ETF stood at Rs 153.84, up 0.30%, while Axis Gold ETF was priced at Rs 132.36, advancing 0.55%.

Angel One Gold ETF traded at Rs 14.76, up 0.20%, and UTI Gold ETF quoted Rs 133.40, gaining 0.41%. Birla Sun Life Gold ETF stood at Rs 139.21, higher by 0.43%, while DSP Gold ETF was at Rs 153.95, up 0.44%. Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded traded at Rs 131.30, rising 0.33%, and Motilal Oswal Gold ETF was at Rs 156.70, up 0.71%.

360 ONE Gold ETF quoted Rs 154.20, gaining 0.62%, while Bandhan Gold ETF stood at Rs 158.49, rising 0.23%. The Wealth Company Gold ETF traded at Rs 157.49, up 0.48%, LIC MF Gold ETF was at Rs 14,258.10, gaining 0.71%, and Invesco India Gold ETF stood at Rs 13,750.20, higher by 0.23%.

With MCX bullion contracts firm and COMEX futures trading higher in dollar terms, ETFs across both metals tracked the momentum, posting gains across the board.