Gold Rate Today in India

On 15 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹159,470 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹2,890 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,181 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 15 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹159,470 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹141,436, reflecting a difference of ₹18,034 or 12.75%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 12.75% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 159,470 162,360 2,890.00 1.78% 22 Carat 146,181 148,830 2,649.20 1.78% 18 Carat 119,603 121,770 2,167.50 1.78% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down as elevated oil prices stoke inflationary concerns worldwide, reinforcing expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks globally. A strong dollar also added to the declines for gold, as a firm greenback makes precious metals more expensive for overseas currency holders.

Markets have ruled out the possibility of any rate cuts for this year, with a few-market participants pricing in a rate hike for later in December. Higher interest environments make assets like bonds, and currencies more appealing for investors as they divert away from non-interest bearing assets, thereby weighing on its demand.

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In India, gold prices are trending down as markets digest the recent amendments implemented by the government to tighten measures on gold imports, in order to support the currency and help reduce the country’s import bill.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to trend sideways in the near term as markets watch out for any significant progress in talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz over the prolonged US-Iran standoff continue to accelerate inflationary pressures, weighing on the appeal of gold. “MCX Gold June futures is likely to drop to Rs. 161,500/10g and Rs. 162,500/10g is a cap for intraday today,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 159,680 ( 2,890.00 ) 146,373 ( 2,649.20 ) 119,760 ( 2,167.50 ) Bangalore 159,590 ( 2,890.00 ) 146,291 ( 2,649.20 ) 119,693 ( 2,167.50 ) Chennai 159,930 ( 2,900.00 ) 146,603 ( 2,658.30 ) 119,948 ( 2,175.00 ) Delhi 159,190 ( 2,890.00 ) 145,924 ( 2,649.10 ) 119,393 ( 2,167.50 ) Hyderabad 159,720 ( 2,890.00 ) 146,410 ( 2,649.20 ) 119,790 ( 2,167.50 ) Kolkata 159,250 ( 2,890.00 ) 145,979 ( 2,649.10 ) 119,438 ( 2,167.50 ) Mumbai 159,470 ( 2,890.00 ) 146,181 ( 2,649.20 ) 119,603 ( 2,167.50 ) Pune 159,470 ( 2,890.00 ) 146,181 ( 2,649.20 ) 119,603 ( 2,167.50 ) Surat 159,680 ( 2,890.00 ) 146,373 ( 2,649.20 ) 119,760 ( 2,167.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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