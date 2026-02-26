Several companies are likely to remain in focus today after announcing key updates such as stake sale decisions, dividend payouts, fund-raising plans, fresh business orders and management changes. These developments could lead to stock-specific movement during the session. Here’s a quick look at the key stocks that may see action today.

Indian benchmark indices closed slightly in the green on Wednesday (February 25). The Sensex ended 50 points higher at 82,276, while the Nifty added 58 points to finish at 25,483.

Stocks to watch today, February 26, 2026

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh AmbaniMukesh Ambani, has made a change in its group structure. Reliance Enterprise Intelligence has now become a step-down subsidiary of the company after a fresh issue of shares. The company allotted 85.32 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each. Out of these, 59.66 crore shares worth Rs 596.6 crore were given to Reliance Intelligence, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Another 25.66 crore shares worth Rs 256.6 crore were allotted to Facebook Overseas Inc, a subsidiary of Meta Platforms Inc.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Government of India has decided not to increase its stake sale in Indian Railway Finance Corporation beyond the base offer.

The stake sale was done through an Offer for Sale, which allows promoters to sell shares through the stock exchange. The government had the option to sell an additional 2% stake under a greenshoe option. However, it has chosen not to use this option. As a result, the total divestment will remain limited to 2%.

Sanofi India

Sanofi India has recommended a final dividend of Rs 48 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. Each share has a face value of Rs 10.

Earlier, the company had already declared an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share in October 2025. If shareholders approve the final dividend at the annual general meeting, the total dividend for the year will be Rs 123 per share.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has proposed raising up to Rs 1,000 crore. For this, it has sought approval from shareholders through a special resolution. The bank may raise funds by issuing equity shares or other eligible securities.

Tata Capital

Tata Capital has said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd, has approved a rights issue worth Rs 650.02 crore. In a rights issue, shares are offered to the existing parent company in proportion to its holding. The shares will have a face value of Rs 10 each.

Shaily Engineering Plastics

Shaily Engineering Plastics has won a manufacturing and supply contract worth around Rs 423 crore. The order comes from a large Indian pharmaceutical company, although the name has not been disclosed. Under the agreement, Shaily will manufacture and supply pen injectors over the next four years.

SBI Life Insurance Company

SBI Life Insurance Company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.70 per share for the Financial Year 2025–26. Each share carries a face value of Rs 10.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names are recorded as of March 6, 2026. The decision was approved by the company’s board in line with listing rules. This payout will go directly to eligible investors.

Lupin

Lupin has informed stock exchanges that the Goods and Services Tax Department in Maharashtra has started an inspection at its office. The inspection relates to documents connected with Goods and Services Tax payments and input tax credit claims. The company said it is fully cooperating with the authorities.

Lupin also clarified that this action does not affect its financial position or daily operations.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has said that new countervailing duties imposed by the United States on solar imports from India will not affect its business.

KFin Technologies

KFIN Technologies has announced new leadership appointments at its joint venture, MFC Technologies.

Rajesh Krishnamoorthy has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Supratim Bandyopadhyay has been named Non-Executive Chairman of the board.