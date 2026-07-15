Tata Elxsi’s June-quarter earnings failed to impress the street. In the intraday trading, Tata Elxsi share price slipped nearly 6%. While the company reported year-on-year growth, earnings declined sequentially, margins disappointed, and its largest business segment continued to face demand challenges.

More importantly, one of the leading brokerage houses believes the recovery may take longer than expected. So, what exactly is worrying the street at the moment?

Tata Elxsi Q1: Mixed performance

Tata Elxsi reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 170 crore in Q1FY27, up 18% YoY from Rs 144 crore.

Revenue from operations also rose 14.46% year-on-year to Rs 1,021.11 crore from Rs 892 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, the market was more focused on the quarter-on-quarter comparison.

Compared with the March quarter, net profit fell nearly 23% from Rs 220 crore. Although revenue remained resilient, the sequential decline in earnings raised concerns about the company’s near-term growth momentum.

Motilal Oswal: Target price cut, maintains ‘Sell’ rating

Following the June-quarter earnings, Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Sell’ rating on Tata Elxsi.

The brokerage has revised its target price to Rs 3,100, which implies a downside potential of around 16% from the current market price.

Tata Elxsi: Why is Motilal Oswal cautious?

According to the Motilal Oswal report, “Q1 does little to change the broader growth picture.”

The report noted that the revenue growth largely came from the Media & Communications segment, while the Transportation and Healthcare businesses remained weak.

The brokerage believes this is important because transportation contributes nearly 55% of Tata Elxsi’s overall revenue.

It added, “We believe meaningful growth will require a recovery in the larger transportation business.”

Until spending improves in automotive engineering, particularly across Europe, the brokerage expects overall growth to remain uneven.

Tata Elxsi: Margins become the biggest concern

While revenue remained largely in line with expectations, profitability told a different story.

Motilal Oswal report noted, “EBIT margin contracted to 19%, below our estimate of 21.5%.”

Motilal Oswal attributed the weaker margins to several factors, including deal transition costs, customer-specific provisions, higher onsite employee expenses due to H-1B visa-related constraints and continued investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The brokerage further noted, “A company-wide wage hike in 2Q will further offset any near-term unwind of these costs.”

Why is valuation still a concern

The brokerage believes the stock’s valuation still leaves little room for disappointment.

It said, “Valuation continues to discount a stronger recovery than what we see.”

According to the brokerage report, Tata Elxsi continues to trade at premium valuation multiples even though recovery remains concentrated in only a few business segments.

The brokerage has therefore reduced its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28.

It stated, “We lower our FY27/FY28 EPS estimates…reflecting weaker-than-expected margin performance in 1Q and a slower recovery in the Transportation business.”

According to the brokerage report, a broader recovery across business verticals and sustained improvement in operating margins would be necessary before it turns more constructive on the stock.

For now, while Tata Elxsi continues to report healthy annual growth, the Street appears focused on slowing sequential earnings, pressure on margins and uncertainty in its largest business segment. Those factors, rather than the headline profit growth, explain why the stock remained under pressure after the results.

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