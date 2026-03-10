Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai Motor India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Vishal Mega Mart are the six stocks that are likely to remain on investors’ radar today. The reason is that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has included these six counters in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment.

The trading on these six stocks will begin from April 01, 2026, as per a circular.

The exchange announced that the contracts will be open for trading once the eligibility requirements are met, according to the quarter sigma computation cycle for March 2026, in line with the stock selection criteria set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“Members are advised to note that, based on the stock selection criteria as prescribed by SEBI vide a circular dated August 30, 2024 and approval received from SEBI, members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on the following securities would be available for trading w.e.f. April 01, 2026, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria of the Quarter sigma computation cycle of March 2026,” read the circular.

The market lot and scheme of strikes will be informed to members through a separate circular on March 30, 2026. Further, the details of the applicable quantity freeze shall be available in the contract file, which shall be applicable for trading on April 01, 2026.

Adani Power share price performance

The share price of Adani Power has risen 2.7% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has declined 6.5% in the last one month. However, it has risen 10% in the past six months. Adani Power’s stock price has given a return of 38% in the last 12 months.

Cochin Shipyard

In the last five trading days, the share price of Cochin Shipyard has risen 2.5%. However, it declined 4.5% in the past one month. Cochin Shipyard has fallen by over 11% in the past six months. The stock has given a return of 12% in the last one year.

Hyundai Motor India

This automobile stock has changed little in the last five trading sessions. However, the share price declined 4.4% in the last one month and 16.6% in the past six months. Nonetheless, the stock price of Hyundai Motor India has given a return of almost 25% in the last one year.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The share price has fallen a little in the past five trading days. The stock has pulled back 15% of investors’ gains in the last one month and 25% in the past six months. However, Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ share price has moved up 17% in the last one year.

Nippon Life India Asset Management

The stock of the AMC has declined 4.7% in the past five trading days. The stock has dropped 8% in the last one month and has risen a little in the past six months. It has raised investors’ wealth by more than 60% over the previous one year.

Vishal Mega Mart

The share price of Vishal Mega Mart has declined 5.5% in the last one week. The stock has slipped 15% in the past one month and 29% in the last six months. The stock has increased more than 5% over the last 12 months.

How often does the NSE F&O inclusion happen?

The NSE generally adds new stocks to the Futures & Options (F&O) segment on a monthly basis. The eligibility criteria include average daily market capitalisation, trading value, etc., for selecting new securities. These are computed on the 16th of each month on a rolling basis.