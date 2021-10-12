No less than a 5-star hotel, Buddhist Circuit Train wins hearts of tourists, passengers

Lord Buddha was the founder of the ancient religion Buddhism which is counted among world's most ancient religions.

The recently launched IRCTC’s Buddhist Circuit Train is winning the hearts of passengers-cum-tourists who have boarded the train in the last few days. The recently launched Buddhist Circuit Train traverses through various pilgrimage sites of Buddhism and gives a peak to places like Sarnath, Gaya, Kushinagar and Rajgir where Lord Buddha spent a great part of his life. The sites which attract thousands of Buddhist and non-Buddhist tourists every year especially from the South East region have now been connected through a special train.

DD News in a special telecast covered the newly launched Buddhist Circuit Train and gave a glimpse of the special train that appears nothing less than a five-star hotel. The lavish and cosy interiors of the train along with extremely professional services rendered by the train staff gives the feel of nothing less than a five star hotel. The dining area of the train has been designed in a special coach which is adorned by Buddhist paintings and other art-works. From the lighting in the train to the paint-color of the walls everything seems to have been designed to blend seamlessly with the Buddhist art and culture.

One of the passengers enjoying her meal in the dining hall told DD News that she did not feel even for a second that she was travelling on a train and the facilities and services provided on the train appear to be identical to that provided in a five star hotel. The train connects the most significant and special destinations linked to the life of Lord Gautam Buddha. Ranging from Sarnath (near Varanasi) where He is believed to have given His first sermon to Bodh Gaya where He is known to have attained Nirvana, the special Buddhist Circuit train covers all the spots. Kushinagar in UP’s Deoria district where Lord Buddha is known to have taken his last breath has also been included as one of the destinations of the train.

Lord Buddha was the founder of the ancient religion Buddhism which is counted among world’s most ancient religions. Buddhism had found a strong place in the hearts of innumerable people during the lifetime of Lord Buddha. Even after his death, the religion spread far and wide under the patronage of several ancient kingdoms including the Mauryan empire whose most powerful king Ashoka is understood to have propagated the religion in several South Asian and South East kingdoms.