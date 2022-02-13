Dubai Expo 2020 nearing an end: Some must-have culinary experiences at the Expo

Now, while you are in Dubai and not at the Expo site, you must also spare some time to visit Tresind.

Dubai Expo 2020: Dubai Expo is in its last month and a half, and February is all about food! The Expo already had a dedicated “Eat At Expo” section for visitors, and now, between February 14 and March 13, Expo is going to be full of “unique foodie moments”. Between February 14 and February 27, visitors would be able to enjoy the Expo Restaurant Week, while the BBQ Festival will commence on February 18 and end on March 16. While these are special events around food being held at Expo, there are several great restaurants that can be visited at the Expo site for a good time. Financial Express Online is listing out some of them for you in case you decide to visit Dubai!

What to eat at Dubai Expo 2020?

ADRIFT

ADRIFT is a burger bar by Michelin Star Chef David Myers, which serves food inspired by global cuisine. With alcohol, happy hour, vegetarian options and outdoor seating, it seems to have it all. The eating point, located in the Mobility District of the Expo site, also offers the option of takeaway to customers.

Mudra

Mudra is a restaurant serving plant-based cuisine on a rooftop setting by Chef Matthew Kenney. The restaurant offers several options in terms of cuisines, from burgers and pizzas to gourmet foods, including nikkei sushi. Mudra is vegan, with a wide variety of starters and main dishes. Located in the Sustainability District, it offers music or live entertainment as well as a smoking area.

Bread Ahead

This has got to be among the places to go. The Bread Ahead is a London-based bakery, and Dubai Expo 2020 marked its UAE debut. While it offers great donuts and baked delicacies, along with sourdough pizzas and hot chocolates, Bread Ahead is also holding a series of baking workshops at the Expo, for people to participate and learn artisan baking. Mobility District houses the bakery and school which offers an immersive learning experience.

What else?

While these were some of the notable eating points at the expo, there are numerous other eating places, like The National by Geoffrey Zakarian, which offers signature dishes of modern American cuisine that has led to Zakarian receiving critical acclaim. Italian cuisine can be enjoyed at Cafe Milano, while Kojaki offers a world-exclusive fusion of Japanese and Korean cuisines. And in case you end up craving some good Indian food while at the Expo, you can visit Rohit Ghai’s Kutir restaurant.

While in Dubai

Now, while you are in Dubai and not at the Expo site, you must also spare some time to visit Tresind, which is a fusion Indian restaurant, for lack of a better way to explain it. The mocktails are splendid and the food is… well, let’s just say, even the Khichdi is unique there! The restaurant offers live demonstrations for the preparation (or semi-preparation) of some of the dishes, and that’s a site to behold.

Image: Bulbul Dhawan/Financial Express Online

Talking to Financial Express Online’s Bulbul Dhawan, Chef Himanshu Saini said, “The philosophy behind the cuisine that defines Trèsind has three aspects. a) Interactive dining experience b) Use of Indian ingredients or dishes, elevated with an international twist and c) Use of an International ingredient with a traditional Indian interpretation. The idea, since day one, has been to be able to break perceptions about the restrictions of Indian cuisine. We are lucky to have such a vast variety of culture in cuisines available in India. It needs to be explored and experienced. With a modernistic approach, we have tried to incorporate different aspects of cuisines from across India in our dishes. Reviving the concept of gueridon service, the menu offers dishes that are prepared live, by the chef, in front of the diners, on a trolley. Thus making it an extremely interactive and engaging dining experience.”