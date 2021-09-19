Coronavirus Live Updates: 30,773 new Covid-19 cases recorded, 13.7% less than Saturday

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, Coronavirus September 19 Latest News Today: India reported 30,773 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 3,32, 158 this morning and active cases witnessed daily is 13.7 per cent less than yesterday.

With the ongoing Nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 80 crore vaccine doses so far, the official government data said in a statement. Kerala alone recorded 19,325 cases and 143 deaths yesterday. Experts said that the state will be in the plateau phase for as long as everyone is vaccinated and infected too.

Out of these 80 crore vaccine doses, the country administered around 2.5 crore vaccine doses, only on Friday. Over 85 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday.