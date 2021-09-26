Eating on water: How floating meals caught the fancy of travellers

The bonus is the absence of a dress code, or dress altogether. (Getty Images)

Take a dip in the glistening infinity pool first thing in the morning, and next savour a floating tray of goodies served right there as you enjoy the water. ‘Floating’ meals have been all the rage recently on social media, mostly encountered via posts by influencers enjoying Maldives’ concerted efforts to lure tourists back to the island nation.

While it all started with floating breakfasts on luxury resort menus six-seven years ago, it has picked up during the pandemic as people prefer to stay away from crowds and opt for personalised trays in their safe cocoons, in this case a private pool overlooking the sea, mountains or a valley.

The bonus is the absence of a dress code, or dress altogether. And the stunning backdrops and delicious food experiences offer some great views, not to mention clicks and likes on social media. Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Taapsee Pannu have also posted vacation images of floating breakfasts during the pandemic, flaunting their sun-filled holidays.

Private and luxury resorts in destinations like Bali, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand have been all over social media as preferred tourist destinations. As more and more people get vaccinated and travel restrictions are lifted in phases, the pent-up demand for travel is emerging with closer-to-home destinations, staycations and road trips, but at the same time, travel intent gradually resumes for international travel. A list of the top searched domestic and international destinations on Booking.com by Indian travellers in the month of August indicated an intent to travel. USA, Russia and Maldives are among the three most searched international destinations for August. Closer home, destinations like Lonavala and Leh are among the top most searched domestic destinations.

Breakfast is often served as a buffet and is a not-so-private affair but the idea of floating meals or breakfast in this case is getting popular. According to 2021 Booking.com research, 66% Indian travellers think that breakfast delivered to their room is a very important feature of an accommodation for an enjoyable stay, while search data shows that ‘breakfast included’ was the top filter used in searches so far this year.

Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, south Asia, Booking.com, says, “Floating breakfast is becoming a popular travel trend in 2021 as travellers are looking forward to pampering themselves by lounging in and around their private pools while breakfast trays with delicacies float peacefully on the water. Many travellers want to indulge in leisurely experiences and are willing to go that extra mile for a relaxing experience.”

Many resorts find the floating option very popular as it offers privacy, comfort and wellbeing. “The breakfast experience is unique and allows you to immerse yourself in the waters at the comfort of your own villa or suite. The idea is to relax, take your time, and enjoy this unique floating indulgence. It is creative and scrumptious, and guests absolutely love it,” says Roshan George, general manager, Cape Weligama, a luxury resort in Sri Lanka, where a floating breakfast is a popular choice among guests.

Kandima Maldives, a private island resort in the Maldives, this year added a Maldivian floating lunch as a new experience to lend an experiential dimension to private dining. It’s a sumptuous feast with a cultural twist at the villa’s private pool with gorgeous views of the Indian Ocean.