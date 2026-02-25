Samsung is gearing up to unveil its Galaxy S26 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, bringing significant upgrades across performance, display, camera tech and AI-driven features. The Galaxy S26 series, will bring several upgrades especially Android 16 with One UI 8.5. The series will have a base model, a larger Plus variant, and a top-end Ultra, interestingly there will be no edge model this year from the south Korean company.

Galaxy S26 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is rumoured to be the most accessible flagship in the lineup, blending balanced performance with a compact form factor:

Display: 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in select regions, Exynos 2600 in others.

Memory & Storage: Around 12 GB RAM with 256 GB / 512 GB.

Rear Cameras: Triple setup with 50 MP main, 10 MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), and 12 MP ultra-wide.

Front Camera: 12 MP shooter.

Battery: 4,300 mAh with 25 W wired and Qi2-compatible wireless charging.

Software & Features: Android 16, One UI 8.5, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, IP68 rating.

Overall, the base Galaxy S26 aims for a familiar yet refined flagship formula, with incremental upgrades in battery, display and core modular performance.

Galaxy S26 Plus Specifications

As a step up in screen size and battery life, the Galaxy S26 Plus is designed for users who want more real-estate and endurance without jumping to Ultra pricing:

Display: 6.7-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz.

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 (region-dependent).

Camera System: Similar triple cameras — 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide and 12 MP telephoto for optical zoom.

Battery: 4,900 mAh with 45 W wired charging and Qi2 wireless support.

Software & Build: Android 16 with One UI 8.5, robust durability (IP68), and expanded storage options.

The Plus model strikes a balance between size and performance, offering notable improvements in battery capacity and display size compared with the base S26.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications

At the pinnacle of Samsung’s S-series is the Galaxy S26 Ultra, tipped to pack the most advanced features and hardware of the lineup:

Display: ~6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate and possibly M14 OLED panel for brighter visuals.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy (global flagship tier).

Memory & Storage: Up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage.

Rear Camera Array:

200 MP main sensor with OIS

50 MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom)

50 MP ultra-wide

10 MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) with advanced video capabilities.

Front Camera: 12 MP.

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh with 60 W wired and 25 W Qi2 wireless support.

Software & Extras: Android 16, AI-focused features, privacy display tech, improved cooling and premium build materials.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra aims to deliver peak performance, photography prowess, and immersive visuals, matching Apple’s and other Android flagships head-on.

Galaxy S26 series expected India price:

According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could start at around KRW 1.8 million (approximately Rs. 1,13,000) for the base 256GB model, while the 512GB variant may be priced at nearly KRW 2 million (roughly Rs. 1,26,000).

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ is tipped to cost about KRW 1.5 million (around Rs. 94,000) for the 256GB version and KRW 1.66 million (approximately Rs. 1,04,000) for the 512GB option.

Meanwhile, the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 could reportedly be priced at KRW 1.3 million (about Rs. 82,000) for 256GB and KRW 1.46 million (roughly Rs. 92,000) for the 512GB storage variant.