OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has drawn a striking parallel between the race to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) and the corrupting ‘Ring of power’ from the famous ‘The Lord of the Rings’ franchise, warning that the goal of being in control over AGI is driving extreme behaviour across the AI industry.

In a blog post where he responded to a Molotov cocktail attack on his home, Altman also reflected on years of intense competition in the AI space, describing it as “Shakespearean drama” among leading AI companies.

“Once you see AGI you can’t unsee it”

Altman explained that once an AI firm gets a glimpse at the potential of AGI, it creates an irreversible shift in perspective. “My personal takeaway from the last several years… comes down to this: ‘Once you see AGI you can’t unsee it.’ It has a real ‘ring of power’ dynamic to it, and makes people do crazy things,” he wrote.

He carefully clarified his analogy that AGI itself is not the ring, but the “totalising philosophy of ‘being the one to control AGI’” that fuels obsessive competition and dramatic conflicts. This mindset, according to Altman, explains much of the high-stakes rivalry and internal turmoil that has marked the AI sector in recent years.

Altman advises sharing power preserving democracy

To prevent any single entity from wielding unchecked influence and power, Altman proposed a clear path forward – orient the entire industry toward sharing advanced AI technology broadly so that “no one has the ring.”

He highlighted two key approaches — empowering individuals with access to powerful tools and ensuring democratic governments retain ultimate oversight.

“It is important that the democratic process remains more powerful than companies,” he stressed. “Laws and norms are going to change, but we have to work within the democratic process, even though it will be messy and slower than we’d like. We want to be a voice and a stakeholder, but not to have all the power” he added

Altman also acknowledged the widespread criticism directed at the AI industry, noting that much of it arises from “sincere concern about the incredibly high stakes of this technology.” He expressed empathy for anti-technology sentiments, admitting that progress does not benefit everyone equally in the short term. “Overall, I believe technological progress can make the future unbelievably good, for your family and mine” he added.

Altman ended his reflections with a direct appeal for calm amid rising tensions. “While we have that debate, we should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally.”

The comments come just hours after a 20-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Altman’s residence in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighbourhood.