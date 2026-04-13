In a bid to upskill people in the AI era, Physics Wallah (PW) has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft, aiming to offer industry-relevant certification programs in Generative AI, Data Analytics, and Digital Marketing. The collaboration has a special focus on students, early professionals, and job seekers in India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Through PW Skills, the ed tech’s partnership integrates powerful Microsoft tools such as Microsoft Copilot, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, GitHub, and Microsoft Office 365 into the curriculum. Learners will gain hands-on experience with real-world workflows, including data visualisation, automation, campaign optimisation using generative AI, and collaborative development environments.

Physics Wallah is also offering introductory modules for some courses for free on YouTube to help build foundational knowledge, while full programs lead to joint certifications from Physics Wallah and Microsoft.

Bridging the skills gap in smaller cities

Gopal Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Physics Wallah, stated, “At PW, we have always believed that quality education should know no boundaries, no city, no background, no barrier. This collaboration with Microsoft is a step in that direction. By integrating industry-grade AI tools, we are attempting to build a generation of professionals who are workforce-ready from day one. The opportunity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 is significant, and we aim to support it.”

Geoff Hirsch, Head of Channel at Microsoft Global Skilling, also stated, “India’s diverse learner population underscores the need for scalable, employment-aligned skilling. Physics Wallah (PW) is equipping learners with job-relevant experience in Microsoft AI technologies, skills they can directly apply in the workplace. Initiatives like this help translate learning into career readiness and long-term economic opportunity.”

Courses available for participants

As part of the partnership, some of the specific courses include comprehensive training in Data Analytics (covering SQL, Python, and Power BI with Copilot assistance) and over 125 hours of Digital Marketing with AI, focusing on SEO, performance marketing, and productivity tools. A recently launched course, ‘Copilot for Functional Teams’, has already received over 200,000 views on YouTube.

Prior to this, it was Google that launched several AI-focused courses and initiatives tailored for India. The courses are aimed at students, professionals, educators, and job seekers. In February 2026, at the AI Summit in New Delhi, Sundar Pichai announced the ‘Google AI Professional Certificate’ under the India-America Connect initiative. This program, offered on Coursera in English and Indian languages (in collaboration with Wadhwani AI), helps learners become “AI-fluent” by teaching practical skills in applying AI tools like Gemini for workplace tasks such as research, content creation, data analysis, and building custom AI solutions—without requiring prior coding experience. It includes hands-on projects and a temporary, no-cost access to advanced Google AI models.

Alongside this, Google has rolled out free AI and cloud courses covering topics like Large Language Models (LLMs), AI-powered image generation, generative AI fundamentals, and cloud engineering, accessible via platforms like Grow with Google and Google Cloud Skills Boost. These are designed for beginners and working professionals alike, with additional offerings such as the AI Skills House resource hub and integrations with existing Career Certificates that now offer practical AI training.