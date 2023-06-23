Meta to block news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada due to “this” reason

Meta is all set to follow through and block Canadians from sharing news on their platform. This comes after the Canadian federal government passed a new law that mandates digital forms pay domestic media organisations for their content. In a statement, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said, “We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18, passed today in Parliament, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada.”

This new law is known as the Online News Act. It is part of a broader effort by the Canadian government to regulate the digital world and restrict the power vested in tech giants. This is not the only law that the government has passed. Earlier, it passed a law that directed streaming platforms like Netflix to promote Canadian content to their users in the country. This law, too, drew criticism.

It is also one of several other proposals that are being thought about globally to support struggling news businesses by requiring social media companies to bargain with media organisations for payment for the content that is shared on their networks. The emergence of the internet and companies like Facebook and Google have shattered the advertising income that had long supported media organisations’ businesses, leading them to urge that Silicon Valley titans should share more of their revenue with them.

A 2021 Australian law served as inspiration for Canada’s legislation. A similar plan is being considered in California. Meta has responded in a similar manner. Prior to California’s measure becoming law, it threatened to censor news and briefly censored news in Australia after that country’s law became law, sparking an outcry. After the government changed the law to give the platform more time to negotiate with publishers, Facebook gave in less than a week later. Both Facebook and Google have a deal with Australian news organisations to use their content on their platforms.

The law in Canada will compel tech giants to negotiate payments with media outlets in exchange for posting or linking to their content. If those talks break down, the parties must engage in binding arbitration to determine the proper compensation.

Meanwhile, Google maintains that by driving visitors to publishers’ websites, it offers enormous value to them. The company has met with Canadian regulators multiple times. Richard Gingras, vice president of Google’s news division, referred to the provision in his statement as an “unlimited subsidy for Canadian media.” According to Google spokeswoman Jenn Crider, the company is “doing everything we can to avoid an outcome that no one wants.” The law, in her words, is “unworkable.”