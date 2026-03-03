March 2026 appears to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts, with many highly anticipated devices set to be launched. Some of the exciting devices that are expected to be launched this month include Apple’s iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a series, and the Motorola Razr Fold, which are expected to offer unique features, better performance, and new designs.

iPhone 17e

Apple might soon show off the iPhone 17e. This model might not be announced in a big way like Apple’s usual September events. Instead, it could be announced quietly, like the iPhone 16e was last year, with a simple press release on Apple’s official website. The 17e is likely to have the A19 chip, which is faster and more efficient than the A18 chip in the 16e. It might also have a C1X modem, which promises better network connectivity and longer battery life. This could make it work more like Apple’s higher-end iPhone models.

The iPhone 17e will probably have the same 6.1-inch screen size and overall look as the 16e. There are rumours that Apple will stick with the classic notch instead of switching to the Dynamic Island to keep costs down. MagSafe support is a big plus because it lets you charge your phone wirelessly faster and works with MagSafe accessories.

Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro

The upcoming Nothing Phone 4a has been rumored to come with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 32MP front camera, and a telephoto camera with up to 70x zoom capability. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro could come with improved camera features, which might include a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 140x digital zoom, along with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. In both devices, users might be able to capture 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera might be limited to 1080p on the regular model.

On the performance front, there are reports that the Phone 4a will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, while the 4a Pro might feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Both of these are lower mid-range processors and are expected to bring performance improvements over the previous generation. Battery capacity is expected to be 5,400mAh with 50W wired charging support.

Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola Razr Fold is expected to arrive at MWC 2026 after being unveiled at CES 2026 in January this year. The device will come in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colors. It will feature an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with a resolution of 2K resolution, as well as a 6.6-inch outer display.

For cameras, Motorola Razr Fold is said to carry a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom capabilities, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device is expected to feature a 32MP camera on the outer screen and a 20MP inner screen camera as well. It is said to feature a stylus option via the Moto Pen Ultra.

Honor Magic V6

The Honor Magic V6 has a 6.52-inch LTPO 2.0 cover display and a 7.95-inch LTPO 2.0 inner display, both of which can support adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The cover display has a peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits, specifically for HDR content, while the inner display has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

The Honor Magic V6 has an ultra-thin flexible glass cover on the inner display, along with SGS minimized crease certification, reducing the depth of creases by 44% compared to the Magic V5. It has 4,320Hz PWM dimming and an anti-reflection coating, reducing reflectivity to 1.5%.