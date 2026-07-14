Forget the Silverstone circuit; here comes the White House Grand Prix.

Under US President Donald Trump’s leadership, the White House has changed many shades. From recently becoming a competition ground for UFC fights to transforming into a makeshift Tesla showroom, the lawns of the presidential mansion in Washington, DC, have seen it all. On Monday (US time), 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW temporarily turned into a motorcar-racing circuit ahead of the forthcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, DC.

Videos of an all-smiles Trump sharing the podium alongside top-ranking IndyCar drivers at the White House went viral on social media, as the POTUS hosted racing talents Alex Palou, driver of the No. 10 Honda, Felix Rosenqvist, driver of the No. 60 Honda, and David Malukas, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet, at a “Grand Prix Showcase.” The event served as a precursor or teaser for the street race scheduled to take place in the US capital next month.

“This will be like no other race ever,” Trump said. “This will get the highest ever ratings of any such race.”

The latest development comes hot on the heels of one of the biggest football controversies at the FIFA World Cup, especially due to Donald Trump’s involvement. Just earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the US president called his longtime friend and FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the suspension of the US team’s top goal scorer, Folarin Balogun, after he received a red card during a match.

Consequently, the suspension was reversed, allowing the striker to return for the knockout match against Belgium despite a red card prompting an automatic one-match suspension with no right of appeal. The shocking turn of events instantly attracted fresh scrutiny on Trump and Infantino’s friendship, triggering speculative theories about a potential corrupt framework.

President Trump looks on as @Freedom250GP @IndyCar crew performs a flawless pit stop at the White House! 🇺🇸🏎️ pic.twitter.com/X6WcVaae6F — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 13, 2026

Viral White House Grand Prix moment: Trump gifted racing helmet

While some viral moments of the day captured high-speed cars whizzing down Pennsylvania Avenue, another buzz-generating clip captured the historic sight of the US president watching an IndyCar crew perform a 6.5-second pit stop outside the presidential manor.

Yet another eye-grabbing moment of the day left Trump beaming with pride as IndyCar stars wearing suits with logos for OpenAI, Shell and SiriusXM, and Roger Penske, the owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and other auto-racing businesses, handed the president his very own Grand Prix helmet.

Alluding to the presidential limousine, Penske said, “We hope you will wear that when you’re riding around in the Beast.”

Trump smiled as he took the personalised helmet that bore his name in his hands, and said, “I will.”

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Penske Corporation President Bud Denker, Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks and General Motors President Mark Reuss were also in attendance for the one-of-a-kind motor showcase.

.@POTUS is gifted his very own Grand Prix helmet 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hFtfn1uiC2 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 13, 2026

What is Freedom 250 Grand Prix?

Although the Fourth of July is already in America’s rearview, Freedom 250, the Trump-founded quasi-government group, is not done celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary. Having already hosted the ‘UFC Freedom 250’ mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn of the White House in June, the MAGA leader is now all set to open the gates of the presidential residence for its first IndyCar race this summer.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at the White House on August 22 and 23, 2026. The 1.7-mile street circuit for the event will include seven turns stretching along Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue. As the route will go around several US landmarks, including the National Archives, National Gallery of Art, and Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, the event’s initial introduction dubbed it an “American history meets @INDYCAR horsepower” marvel.

“You’re going to see cars at the level they’ve never been at before, with cars racing more than 190 miles, and even higher than that, down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Trump said at the pre-event showcase on July 13. “It wasn’t exactly designed for that, but what Sean Duffy’s done with these incredible, brilliant people is really amazing.”

“It’s going to be a beautiful, a beautiful thing to watch, and this is the first racing event of its kind in Washington, D.C., history, happening as part of our great celebration of the 250th anniversary of American freedom,” the POTUS continued, adding that the race would be “totally free” to viewers.

The upcoming event will mark the first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race held on the National Mall and the historic streets of Washington, D.C. The racing participants of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix have yet to be confirmed.