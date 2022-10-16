iPhone 13 gets price cut of Rs 10,000 on Flipkart; check new price here

Apple iPhone 13 is available with a huge price cut on Flipkart. As a part of e-commerce site’s Diwali sale, it is offering Apple’s last year flagship at Rs 59,900, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900. Notably, the other iPhone 13 storage variants are also available on a discount. iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB are available for Rs 67,990 and Rs 86,990 respectively.

Additionally, the e-commerce site is also offering extra discounts on the iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB storage variants. Flipkart is offering discounts for SBI and Kotak Bank credit card users. The users will get an extra Rs 1,250 off. But, as said earlier, the offer remains exceptional – it is not available for iPhone 13’s base variant – 128GB which is priced at Rs 59,990.

Other than that, the deal also comes with an exchange offer up to Rs 16,900. The value offered to your smartphone might vary depending on the phone’s condition and age.

Apple’s iPhone 13 comes in six colour options – Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, and Green.

Apple launched iPhone 14 line up recently at the Far Out Event; and indeed the iPhone 14 Pro stole the show as Apple kept the top dollar features exclusively for the Pro models.

There aren’t big differences among the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 – both the phones feature a 6.1-inch display, powered by the same processor – A15 Bionic chipset and more. Therefore, if you are not eyeing upon the Pro model, iPhone 13 might be a go to choice for you.

The iPhone 13 sports dual 12-megapixel sensors on the rear and 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Additionally, 5G and MagSafe wireless charging are supported.