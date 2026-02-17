As India is gearing up for a landmark AI event Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on 16th February, 2026 at 5 PM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from 16th to 20th February 2026, alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam

What is the agenda of the AI summit?

The Government of India is aiming to make the AI Impact Summit 2026 as a ‘pivotal global platform’ to shape the future agenda for in clusive and impactful AI. The summit will be structured around three core pillars of People, Planet and Progress and discussions will be focussed on skilling, sustainable and energy efficient AI, along with economic and social development.

Additionally seven working groups, co-chaired by the Global North and Global South, will present concrete deliverables such as proposals for the Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

Over 700 sessions have been planned for five days on areas such as AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection and India’s approach to sovereign AI.

Who is attending the AI summit?

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 has attracted significant high-level engagement, with 15–20 Heads of Government, over 50 international ministers, and more than 40 global and Indian CEOs expected to participate.

Importantly the summit is set to be attended by some of the biggest names in the industry. Including OpenAl Sam Altman who will join Sundar Pichai, Alexandr Wang, Jensen Huang, Demis Hassabis, Cristiano Amon and other leaders.

In terms of Indian entrepreneurs, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Google’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman have all been confirmed to be a part of the mega event.

Which Political leaders will be attending?

Alongside tech leaders, a host of technology ministers, presidents, political leaders from some of the world’s most important economies are also expected to attend the event on Prime Minister Modi’s personal invitation.

Bhutan – Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister

Bolivia – Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President

Brazil – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President

Croatia – Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister

Estonia – Alar Karis, President

Finland – Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister

France – Emmanuel Macron, President

Greece – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister

Guyana – Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President

Kazakhstan – Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister

Liechtenstein –Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein.

Mauritius – Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister

Serbia – Aleksandar Vučić, President

Slovakia –Peter Pellegrini, President

Spain – Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President

Sri Lanka – Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President

Seychelles – Sebastien Pillay, Vice President

Switzerland – Guy Parmelin, President

The Netherlands- Dick Schoof, Prime Minister

UAE – Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

In addition, Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organizations will also join the deliberations.