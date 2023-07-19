Google Pixel 8 Pro fresh leak leaves little to imagination: Details

Pixel 8 Pro, the highly anticipated flagship phone from Google, might not take center stage this year as the company focuses on the upcoming Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a, set to be released around September 2023. Despite this, the tech community is abuzz with speculation about Google’s next flagship device, and rumours are flooding in with abundant details. The constant pouring in of rumours surrounding the Pixel 8 Pro has piqued the interest of enthusiasts with the latest leak revealing the phone is its full glory, nearly.

Leakster Yogesh Brar has revealed entire spec sheet of Pixel 8 Pro giving us a complete idea of what the phone is going to bring to the table. According to him, Pixel 8 Pro will launch in October with a 6.7-inches QHD+ LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be driven by the Google Tensor G3 + Titan chip with up to 12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

For photography, Brar writes that the phone will have a triple camera set up on back including a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 64MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it will have a 11MP camera on front. The phone will run Android 14 and will be backed by a 4,950 mAh battery with 27W wired charging support. Further, the Pixel 8 Pro will include a temperature sensor that we’ve read in many of the previous rumour reports. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a new sensor placed right below the LED flash. It is believed to be an infrared thermometer that can detect user’s body temperature. Brar also mentions an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in the phone.

Pixel phones, despite company’s efforts to keep things under wraps, are prone to leaks. A separate Pixel 8 Pro leak posted on a Reddit and captured by DroidLife revealed a single pill shaped glass camera module on the back of the phone, a significant departure from Pixel 7 Pro that came with two separate camera modules.

