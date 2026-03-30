From April 1, 2026, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an increase in the fees of the FASTag Annual Pass. After this increase the price of the newly launched Annual Pass will increase from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,075. This change in price will come into effect from April 1, 2026, or the start of the new financial year 2026-27.

Importantly, this increase in price is just applicable to non-commercial vehicles that use the FASTag Annual Pass. This fee revision has been done in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

The FASTag Annual Pass has gained adoption among private vehicle owners since its launch on August 15, 2025, with more than 56 lakh users currently using the facility. It is used to make toll payments across national highways and national expressways.

What can you do to save money?

The price hike will come into effect on April 1, 2026. Therefore, people who are currently using this pass and want to save some money should buy this FASTag before it becomes expensive.

How to buy FASTag online using the NHAI website:

Step 1: Visit the official NHAI website.

Step 2: Log in with your registered details.

Step 3: Locate the FASTag Annual Pass section.

Step 4: Enter the vehicle or FASTag details.

Step 5: Confirm eligibility and proceed with payment.

After payment, the annual pass becomes active on the FASTag associated with the vehicle.

People can also buy this using the Rajmarg Yatra app by following the mentioned steps:

Step 1: Download the Rajmarg Yatra application from the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Link the vehicle’s FASTag account.

Step 4: Navigate to the FASTag Annual Pass section.

Step 5: Select the vehicle and confirm the purchase.

Step 6: Complete the payment of the applicable fee.

What does the FASTag annual pass offer?

The FASTag Annual Pass allows private vehicle owners to pay a one-time fee instead of recharging their FASTag regularly. This is very beneficial for frequent highway users in India.

It slashes costs by up to 80 percent, saving Rs. 55–65 per journey on private cars while eliminating toll booth queues and recharges. Ideal for commuters, it boosts efficiency, cuts fuel use, and reduces emissions available for non-commercial vehicles.

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The pass is valid for one year or 200 toll crossings, whichever occurs first. It is priced at Rs. 3,000-Rs. 3,075. This can be used at approximately 1,150 toll plazas across National Highways and National Expressways.