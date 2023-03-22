Domain names in local scripts soon

As part of Indian language computing solutions, the government’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has introduced a technology solution to enable website domain names in local languages. Through this, the domain names of websites can actually be written in local language scripts like Devanagari for the Hindi language.

Currently, the solution only supports the Hindi language, and will later be upgraded to support other languages, a top government official said.

The solution assumes significance given the government’s emphasis on universalisation of languages on the internet, especially in the searches where English is the dominant language. Such solutions, like local language support, will enable understanding and use of the Internet among the masses.

C-DAC, which comes under the ambit of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), has been instrumental in rolling out the Internationalised Domain Names (IDNs) in India since 2008. The organisation, in collaboration with the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), also developed a linguistic policy framework for safe and secure access to the IDNs in India, which is known as the ‘.bharat domain names’. Till date, 22 scheduled languages of India have been fully integrated into the NIXI registry system and are operational.

The domain names in local languages are called Internationalised Domain Names (IDNs). The IDNs enable common users to navigate through the internet in their local languages.

“C-DAC has provided language computing support to convert this URL conversion,” said AK Nath, executive director of C-DAC. “To start with, 50 government websites have been selected and registered,” Nath added. The government will soon add around 750 to 1,000 more websites under the local language domain name solution.

Earlier, MeitY had constituted a stakeholder working group of experts which includes C-DAC, to prepare the roadmap on the fundamental issues of universal acceptance and multilingual internet.