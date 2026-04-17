Just weeks after announcing the ‘dangerous’ Claude Mythos, Anthropic banks on the momentum of AI model releases with the latest Claude Opus 4.7 – officially its most capable AI model available to the public yet. Replacing the Opus 4.6, the new model focuses more towards agentic coding, complex reasoning, vision capabilities, and long-horizon autonomous tasks.

It should be noted that Claude Opus 4.7 isn’t a watered-down version of Mythos: the most powerful model that Anthropic has shared only with a limited group of organisations capable of building infrastructures. Think of Opus 4.7 as a general-purpose LLM with a broader skill set. Claude Mythos Preview is more of a specialised frontier model focused heavily on cybersecurity.

Claude Opus 4.7: Why it matters more than Mythos right now

Claude Opus 4.7 is now Anthropic’s top-tier publicly accessible model via Claude.ai, API, and platforms like Amazon Bedrock. It delivers a “step-change” improvement in several key areas, including:

Agentic coding and software engineering: Opus 4.7 promises substantial gains in long-running, multi-step tasks, autonomous workflows, systems engineering, and complex refactoring. It scores notably higher on benchmarks like SWE-Bench Verified (around 87.6%), SWE-Bench Pro (64.3%), and Terminal-Bench.

Hence, coders can hand off difficult coding projects to the AI model with far less supervision required than with Opus 4.6.

Reasoning and instruction following: More thorough problem-solving, better handling of ambiguity, self-verification of outputs, and precise adherence to instructions. This could be great for research purposes, especially for professionals and students.

Vision and multimodal: Significantly improved image understanding with support for much higher resolutions (up to 2,576 pixels on the long edge). This should allow users to do better analysis of diagrams, interfaces, documents, and visual data.

Knowledge work: Opus 4.7 can offer stronger performance in financial analysis, research, document creation, and professional workflows, thus helping with everyday workflow as agentic AI.

Context and efficiency: Supports a 1 million token context window with improved consistency on long-context tasks and faster median latency in many scenarios. This should translate to fewer hallucinations for complex command flow.

Anthropic positions Opus 4.7 as ideal for ambitious professional work, i.e., advanced software development, AI agents, complex research, and enterprise tasks where reliability and autonomy matter most. It is described as more intelligent and efficient than its predecessor — low-effort prompts often yield results comparable to medium-effort ones on Opus 4.6.

So, what is Claude Mythos Preview about?

Claude Mythos Preview represents Anthropic’s current most capable frontier model overall. Released in early April 2026 under the defensive Project Glasswing, it is not publicly available and is limited to invitation-only access for a consortium of tech companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and others, focused on cybersecurity defense.

Some of the key strengths of Mythos are:

Cybersecurity capabilities: Mythos offers dramatically superior performance, scoring over 83% on specialised cybersecurity benchmarks compared to Opus 4.6’s, which scored 67%. It excels at identifying vulnerabilities, reasoning through exploit chains, CTF-style challenges, and autonomous discovery of zero-days in operating systems, browsers, and critical software.

Overall capability leap: Described internally as a “step change” and a new tier above Opus models, Mythos comes with major gains in coding, general reasoning, and agentic abilities.

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Safety-first deployment: Due to its dual-use potential (offensive and defensive cyber skills), Anthropic has withheld public release to mitigate risks, using it instead to help partners patch vulnerabilities proactively.

Claude Opus 4.7 is explicitly classified by Anthropic as “less broadly capable” than Mythos but offers far better accessibility and a balanced set of improvements. That makes it highly practical for most users. Mythos represents the raw capability ceiling, particularly in high-stakes security domains.